Three cats from Romania crowned the most beautiful in the world

Three cats from Romania received the top distinctions during the 2025 World Cat Championship held in Bucharest.

Wild Forest’s Nordri, an imposing white Norwegian Forest Cat born in Romania, conquered the supreme title of 2025 World Champion, defeating over 750 cats from 35 countries. Nordri’s son, Wild Forest’s Quasar, aged 7 months, was also named the most beautiful kitten in the world in 2025, but this time he brought victory to Switzerland, the country where he now lives.

In this way, Romania achieved a double victory, with father and son, both world champions in the same year, born in the same Romanian cattery, RO*Wild Forest’s.

Wild Forest’s Nordri, who in 2024 was also European Champion, becomes the first tomcat from Romania whose bloodlines dominate international podiums, with another of his sons, Wild Forest’s Prosecco, winning the prestigious Scandinavian Cup in the Maine Coons and Siberians category.

Aside from Nordri and Quasar, Kira Kiralina, a British Shorthair cat, brought gold to Romania for the first time in the neutered female category.

Finally, Spark, a tomcat rescued and brought back to life in the ER of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, stole the hearts of the public and judges alike, becoming World Vice-Champion in the “House Cats” category.

Around 757 cats from 36 breeds and 35 countries participated in the 2025 World Cat Championship held in Bucharest.

No fewer than 36 cats were adopted during the event.

(Photo source: press release)