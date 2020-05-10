Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romania’s opposition wants to defer general elections to March 2021

05 October 2020
A draft bill submitted on Friday, October 2, by independent MP Adrian Dohotaru, aims to defer the parliamentary elections to March 14, 2021, News.ro reported.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will reportedly support the bill. Meanwhile, the Government planned to organize the elections on December 6.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said that any postponement would have a negative impact. The main negative impact would be the Government's failure to anchor investors' expectations toward a sustainable budgetary path, including fiscal consolidation and a moderate rise in pensions.

Under regulations in force at that time, the Liberal Government decided on September 3, to schedule the general elections on December 6. However, under a bill passed by the lawmakers and upheld by the Constitutional Court (CCR) but not yet promulgated by president Klaus Iohannis, the Parliament is entitled to set the electoral calendar.

Under the constitutional provisions, the parliamentary elections can take place within three months after the four-year term of the lawmakers expires (December 21 this year).

However, in the three months after the legal term, the lawmakers' power is limited.

