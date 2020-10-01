Romanian president Iohannis says early elections “still possible”

In a public speech on January 10, Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis said that he agrees with holding early general elections and that he will discuss with prime minister Ludovic Orban on this topic.

"I believe that they [the elections] are possible and I will get involved to promote the concept of early elections. Yes, I want early elections,” president Iohannis said, according to B1.ro.

In order to call early elections, the Government needs to be dismissed or overthrown and two attempts to form a new Government should fail.

“I will discuss these issues with the prime minister and with others. Tomorrow I will have a discussion with [PM] Ludovic Orban and we will address these issues. PM Orban, as far as I know, wants early elections as well,” Klaus Iohannis said.

PM Ludovic Orban said earlier this week that he would try to reach a pact for early elections with political parties represented in the Parliament.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)