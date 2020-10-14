Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:34
Politics

RO Parliament votes extended confiscation of wealth gained through crime

14 October 2020
Romania's Chamber of Deputies voted unanimously on Tuesday, October 13, the bill to introduce extended confiscation in the Criminal Code.

This means that the unjustified wealth of a criminal sentenced to at least four years in prison, for gaining material benefits through illegal activities, can be confiscated unless legally justified, G4media.ro reported.

The court's conviction may also be based on the disproportion between the lawful income and the person's wealth. Furthermore, "extended confiscation may also be ordered on goods transferred to third parties who knew or could have known that the purpose of the transfer was to avoid confiscation," according to the bill that amends the Criminal Code.

The Senate has already adopted this bill, which was initiated in 2017. The law will be promulgated by President Iohannis unless challenged at the Constitutional Court.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Politics

RO Parliament votes extended confiscation of wealth gained through crime

14 October 2020
