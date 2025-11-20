Romania to face Turkey in World Cup play-off semi-final in March 2026

Romania will face Turkey in the semi-final of the World Cup qualifying play-offs, with the match scheduled to take place away from home on March 26 next year, Biziday.ro reported. A win would send the national team into the play-off final on March 31, where it would meet the winner of the Slovakia–Kosovo match.

Romania missed out on direct qualification for next year’s World Cup after finishing third in Group H but secured a place in the play-offs by winning its Nations League group last year.

The Romanian team currently ranks 47th in the FIFA standings, while Turkey is positioned 25th.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the group-stage draw set for December 5 in Washington, D.C. Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, and Switzerland have secured direct qualification.

(Photo source: Facebook/FIFA World Cup)