Romania boosts Black Sea defense with acquisition of light corvette from Türkiye

Romania has signed an intergovernmental contract with Türkiye for the purchase of a HISAR-class light corvette, marking a major step in the modernization of the Romanian Naval Forces. It is also the first international sale of a combat ship built in Türkiye to a NATO and EU member state, according to ASFAT representatives.

The total purchase price, according to the contract quoted by the Romanian Ministry of Defense, amounts to EUR 223 million, excluding VAT, and covers, in addition to the cost of the ship, personnel training and a logistics support package.

The signing ceremony took place on Wednesday, December 3, at the Romanian Ministry of Defense in Bucharest.

“The entry of a new ship into the Naval Forces’ service is a concrete step, which strengthens our defence capacity in the Black Sea. We are not just talking about military equipment, but about Romania’s security and respect for our soldiers who need the best conditions to conduct their missions,” said Radu Miruțǎ, interim minister of defense.

According to ASFAT, a wholly state-owned company operating under Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense, the light corvette Akhisar, which is being delivered to Romania, measures 99.56 meters in length, 14.42 meters at maximum beam, and displaces approximately 2,300 tons.

“Its CODELOD propulsion system combines four diesel engines and two electric motors, supported by four diesel generators. This configuration provides a top speed of 24 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots, and a range of roughly 4,500 nautical miles, enabling endurance of up to 21 days without returning to port,” reads the press release.

Moreover, the ship’s flight deck can accommodate a 10‑ton helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle. Plus, it carries two rigid‑hull inflatable boats of 7.5 and 5.5 meters.

The electronic suite includes search and designation radar, a low‑probability‑of‑intercept navigation radar, sonar, electronic support measures, electro‑optical capabilities, and chaff dispensers. Its main armament comprises a 76‑mm gun and two 12.7‑mm machine guns, integrated with the ADVENT combat management system and a gun fire control system.

“With a crew of 104, the corvette can perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, search and rescue, anti‑terrorism operations, coastal and offshore patrols, and maritime special operations. In secondary roles, it can undertake anti‑air warfare, electronic and acoustic warfare, shore bombardment, asymmetric warfare, maritime traffic surveillance, amphibious operations support and training,” the same press release said.

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense approved the multi-annual program to equip the Romanian Naval Forces with a new ship in March 2025. The joint defence committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies unanimously gave a favorable opinion on this acquisition on September 8.

ASFAT was established on January 12, 2018, to manage and utilise the excess capacity of 27 military factories and 10 naval shipyards under the authority of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. The company’s capabilities include the construction of frigates, corvettes, patrol vessels, logistic support ships, floating docks, unmanned surface vessels, and major naval infrastructure projects such as shipyard modernisation and capacity expansion.

ASFAT serves as the main contractor for several key programmes: the Pakistan MILGEM Corvette Programme (four MILGEM-class corvettes), the Hisar-class Offshore Patrol Vessel Programme for the Turkish Navy (2+4 vessels), the design and construction of Türkiye’s first air-defence destroyer (TF-2000), and the development of Türkiye’s first national submarine (MİLDEN).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ASAFT on LinkedIn)