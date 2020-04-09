Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/04/2020 - 09:15
Politics
Romania's Govt. proposes general elections on December 6
04 September 2020
Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban announced at the beginning of the Government meeting on September 3 that the executive would pass a decision to schedule the general elections on December 6.

"Today, we will adopt the decisions establishing the date and calendar of the parliamentary elections. The Government is compelled by the Constitution and the law on parliamentary elections to set the elections' date. The mandate of this Parliament ends on December 21, and considering other legal provisions, December 6 is the only date when the elections can be organized," said Orban.

G4Media.ro previously announced that the Permanent Electoral Authority also proposed the date of December 6 for the general elections.

Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted at the end of July, as a decision-making body, a bill that stipulates that the Parliament sets the date of the parliamentary elections instead of the Government under existing legislation. President Klaus Iohannis, however, referred the law to the Constitutional Court before promulgating it.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Trending content