Romania's Govt. proposes general elections on December 6

Romania's prime minister Ludovic Orban announced at the beginning of the Government meeting on September 3 that the executive would pass a decision to schedule the general elections on December 6.

"Today, we will adopt the decisions establishing the date and calendar of the parliamentary elections. The Government is compelled by the Constitution and the law on parliamentary elections to set the elections' date. The mandate of this Parliament ends on December 21, and considering other legal provisions, December 6 is the only date when the elections can be organized," said Orban.

G4Media.ro previously announced that the Permanent Electoral Authority also proposed the date of December 6 for the general elections.

Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted at the end of July, as a decision-making body, a bill that stipulates that the Parliament sets the date of the parliamentary elections instead of the Government under existing legislation. President Klaus Iohannis, however, referred the law to the Constitutional Court before promulgating it.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)