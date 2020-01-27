Romania’s score in Transparency International’s corruption index weakens

The index of perceived corruption in Romania plunged in 2019 by three points to 44 points compared to 2018, ending at the same level where it was back in 2012, according to the annual ranking compiled by Transparency International (TI).

Among the European Union’s countries, only Bulgaria ranked worse while Romania’s performance is at par with that of Hungary.

“Several countries, including Hungary, Poland and Romania, have taken steps to undermine judicial independence, which weakens their ability to prosecute cases of high-level corruption,” the report reads providing a hint to Romania’s three-point plunge.

"At the level of the European Union, there are no significant changes compared to the previous year. The average dropped from 66 to 64 points, while the same states remain in the top three: Denmark (87 points, down one point from 2018), Finland (86 points, up one point from 2018) and Sweden (85 points, as in 2018),” shows the study.

The analysis of Transparency International shows that the lack of integrity at the political level contributes to maintaining the high degree of corruption in public institutions.

