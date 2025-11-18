EVERGENT Investments proposes a dividend of 0.135 lei/share to its shareholders

News from Companies

The Board of Directors convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on December 18/19, 2025

The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, has convened the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for December 18/19, 2025.

The proposal submitted for shareholders’ approval is the distribution of dividends from reserves formed from the net profit of previous years, including a gross dividend of 0.135 lei per share, with June 17, 2026 as the payment date.

“The proposal to distribute dividends confirms our commitment to the strategic objective of creating value for EVERGENT shareholders. Our capital management strategy remains consistent. We allocate capital to accelerate growth investment projects while distributing dividends and running share buyback programs. This strategy benefits our shareholders and is reflected in the company’s financial results and in the evolution of EVER’s share price,” stated Claudiu Doroș, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments.

“Through the proposed dividend distribution, we are returning value to our shareholders during a period marked by challenges. This initiative is the result of a chain of decisions anchored in a clear strategy, professional execution, and solid financial results. We are guided by a long-term vision that strengthens the company’s market position and reinforces the foundation of our relationship with our shareholders,” said Cătălin Iancu, CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

In the context of changes to the fiscal framework applicable starting in 2026, the current dividend distribution proposal reflects the commitment assumed through the Dividend Policy to return value to shareholders through a mix of dividends and share buyback programs. This approach aims to reduce the trading discount by ensuring market recognition of the value of the assets under management and by supporting an increase in the share price.

*This is a press release.