Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 18:40
Politics

Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape

07 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The results of the parliamentary elections show no clear winner, but a center-right coalition is quickly taking shape, president Klaus Iohannis said on Monday evening, in his first public statement after the December 6 elections. He suggested that this center-right coalition will form the new Government and that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which took the highest score in the elections (about 30% of the total votes), will not have the political decision anymore.

“In just a few days, I will summon the parties in the new Parliament to consultations to find the best solution for Romania,” Iohannis said.

The president analyzed the result of the elections in mathematical terms. He pointed out that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) took a score of 26%, up from 20% in December 2016 and that the Save Romania Union (USR) together with PLUS took 15%, almost double compared to USR’s score four years ago. Meanwhile, PSD got 30% of the votes, recording “a dramatic fall” compared to its 2016 score – about 45%, Iohannis added.

“It is clear that if we gather the results, the center-right parties together got over 50% of the votes. This was my goal and, for this reason, I had to express myself a little more often in public in recent weeks,” Iohannis said.

In recent months, the president has held weekly press conferences from the Cotroceni palace, in which he talked about the measures taken by the Government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. During these press conferences, he took every opportunity to praise the Government’s work and blame the Social Democrats for the things that went bad. However, these interventions were not enough to bring PNL the victory in the elections and the party’s score is far below the one in the local elections in September and the estimates indicated by opinion polls.

“We must be very honest: turnout was low and it is very clear that there are many Romanians who either did not receive enough information or are dissatisfied with me, the parties, the political class, or certain measures that were taken,” Iohannis said.

However, he did not mention in any way the surprising score of the Alliance for Romanians’ Union (AUR), an ultra-nationalistic party, which emerged as the fourth-biggest political force in Romania’s Parliament after taking 9% of the total votes. This party’s score is a direct consequence of some of the unpopular restrictions and measures enforced by the Government and local authorities in the last three months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:16
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 18:40
Politics

Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape

07 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The results of the parliamentary elections show no clear winner, but a center-right coalition is quickly taking shape, president Klaus Iohannis said on Monday evening, in his first public statement after the December 6 elections. He suggested that this center-right coalition will form the new Government and that the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which took the highest score in the elections (about 30% of the total votes), will not have the political decision anymore.

“In just a few days, I will summon the parties in the new Parliament to consultations to find the best solution for Romania,” Iohannis said.

The president analyzed the result of the elections in mathematical terms. He pointed out that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) took a score of 26%, up from 20% in December 2016 and that the Save Romania Union (USR) together with PLUS took 15%, almost double compared to USR’s score four years ago. Meanwhile, PSD got 30% of the votes, recording “a dramatic fall” compared to its 2016 score – about 45%, Iohannis added.

“It is clear that if we gather the results, the center-right parties together got over 50% of the votes. This was my goal and, for this reason, I had to express myself a little more often in public in recent weeks,” Iohannis said.

In recent months, the president has held weekly press conferences from the Cotroceni palace, in which he talked about the measures taken by the Government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. During these press conferences, he took every opportunity to praise the Government’s work and blame the Social Democrats for the things that went bad. However, these interventions were not enough to bring PNL the victory in the elections and the party’s score is far below the one in the local elections in September and the estimates indicated by opinion polls.

“We must be very honest: turnout was low and it is very clear that there are many Romanians who either did not receive enough information or are dissatisfied with me, the parties, the political class, or certain measures that were taken,” Iohannis said.

However, he did not mention in any way the surprising score of the Alliance for Romanians’ Union (AUR), an ultra-nationalistic party, which emerged as the fourth-biggest political force in Romania’s Parliament after taking 9% of the total votes. This party’s score is a direct consequence of some of the unpopular restrictions and measures enforced by the Government and local authorities in the last three months.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 10:16
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?