Romanian parties compete to cut “special pensions” by special taxation

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) announced on April 1 that it has submitted an amendment for taxing the so-called “special pensions”, except those received by former military employees and former policemen (meaning most of them), G4media.ro reported.

The special pensions would be subject to gradual taxation with tax rates ranging from 60% to 95%, under the amendment.

Reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) claimed that it had submitted an amendment with largely the same content and aim. USR head Dan Barna “saluted” the Liberals’ project, saying that USR is willing to cooperate with any party in order to settle the special pensions issue.

The ethnic Hungarians’ party, UDMR, reminded that it had authored a similar bill provisioning a 90% income tax rate levied on the portion of the special pension, in excess to the pension calculated based on the past contribution of the recipient.

Finally, former prime minister Victor Ponta reminded the Liberals that they claimed at the end of January that the special pensions were “eliminated” by law.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

