Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/26/2020 - 08:41
Politics

RO president rules out post-election quarantine and campaigns for PNL-USR majority

26 November 2020
There is no secret plan for a lockdown after the December 6 general elections, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced in a press conference on Wednesday evening, November 25.

However, he also said that the restrictions currently in place would probably not be relaxed until the end of December.

"Under these circumstances, experts believe that no further restrictions are needed in the next period. But we must be careful. The restrictions will not be taken back, as the number of infections is still very high, the intensive care capacities (ATI) are almost full, the number of deaths is very high. So we can not talk about relaxation, and it is unlikely to give up restrictions by the end of December," he commented, quoted by G4media.ro.

Addressing questions on political matters, Iohannis refuted the idea of the president's political neutrality and continued to campaign for what he announced as the future ruling coalition formed by the Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist block USR-PLUS.

His comments come after the tensions between the two partners in the would-be majority coalition have increased.

"My message is simple: they will rule together. And what you call 'tensions' is a nervousness typical for the electoral campaign. But between PNL and USR-PLUS there is a rapprochement that is not based on sympathies between people, but on the concordance of values," president Iohannis argued.

Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 10:06
19 November 2020
RO PM: Reintroducing the state of emergency not on the table
