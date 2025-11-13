Romanian innovator ASSIST Software joins defence cooperation talks in Bucharest

News from Companies

ASSIST Software, a Romanian technology company leading in artificial intelligence and defence simulation, joined senior officials and industry leaders at the Conference on Defence Industrial Cooperation between Germany and Romania. Organized by AHK Romania under the patronage of the President of Romania, the event on November 10 highlighted Romania’s growing role as a strategic technology partner in Europe’s defence landscape.

Representing ASSIST Software at the conference were Gheorghe David, Co-founder and Managing Partner, and Gabriel Tironeac, Vice President of Innovation. The two executives engaged in discussions on the future of digital transformation in defence, presenting the company’s experience in AI-driven simulation systems, command-and-control solutions, and data-centric training technologies. Their presence emphasized how Romanian-built software is already supporting European initiatives focused on interoperability and mission readiness.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation Between Germany and Romania

The conference was a strategic platform to formalize and accelerate partnerships in the defence sector. Combining institutional dialogue with practical industry cooperation and supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy and the German Embassy in Bucharest, the initiative reflected Berlin’s commitment to deepening security ties with Romania within the broader NATO and EU framework.

According to the official AHK Romania communication, the event addressed key areas of collaboration: procurement and supply-chain cooperation, joint research and development, military equipment production, interoperability within NATO and the EU, and trilateral cooperation with the Republic of Moldova.

The discussions took place in the context of the broader European security landscape, especially after the NATO Summit in The Hague and the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative, both emphasizing supply-chain resilience and defence readiness.

Europe’s Defence Industry on the Rise

The event took place during significant shifts in European defence investment.

According to the European Defence Agency (EDA, 2025), the total defence expenditure of EU Member States reached €343 billion in 2024, representing a 19% increase from the previous year. Procurement spending alone grew by 39%, while research and development budgets rose by 20%, reaching €13 billion. These figures indicate the largest year-on-year increase in defence funding in Europe in decades.

Germany, in particular, has committed to unprecedented modernization. Data published by NATO (2025) shows that Berlin met the 2% of GDP spending target for the first time, while Aerospace & Defence (2025) reports that the country allocated approximately €90.6 billion (2.12% of GDP) to defence in 2024. This investment places Germany as Europe’s largest defence spender in absolute terms, signaling new opportunities for collaboration with trusted regional partners such as Romania.

Romania has expanded its defence budget beyond NATO’s 2% threshold, reaching an estimated 2.5% of GDP according to Trade.gov, and continues to modernize its defence technology and industrial base (DTIB). In this context, Romanian technology companies such as ASSIST Software play an increasingly important role in enabling the digital transformation of defence capabilities.

ASSIST Software’s Expertise in Defence Technology

ASSIST Software’s defence portfolio focuses on the intersection of AI, simulation, and decision-support systems. The company has developed solutions that combine machine learning, 3D visualization, and digital twins to create realistic tactical environments for training and operational planning. Its R&D teams in Suceava design tools to improve situational awareness, optimize resource allocation, and enhance the precision of mission simulations, all essential for modern defence forces operating within NATO-standard frameworks.

“Participating in this event was a natural step for ASSIST Software,” said Gabriel Tironeac, Vice President of Innovation. “We have spent years developing our capabilities, and this conference showed that Romania’s expertise can complement Germany’s industrial power in creating next-generation solutions for Europe’s security.”

ASSIST Software Expands European Footprint with Augsburg Office

In 2025, ASSIST Software expanded in Germany by opening a new office in Augsburg, a strategic move that strengthens the company’s ability to collaborate directly with European partners.

Through its German branch, ASSIST is already working with key clients on digital transformation and AI projects in the manufacturing and industrial automation sectors, bringing the same technical precision and innovation that define its defence solutions.

This local presence allows the company to foster deeper collaboration with German organizations seeking reliable technology partners for research, simulation, and process optimization.

Romania as a Trusted Innovation Partner

ASSIST Software’s participation showed how Romanian technology enterprises contribute to this strategic momentum. By offering expertise in artificial intelligence, simulation, and data-driven development, the company is positioned to support European partners in building robust, adaptive, and secure digital defence infrastructures.

ASSIST is exploring collaboration models such as joint research and development initiatives, co-development projects, and technology transfer agreements. These partnerships can foster innovation and enhance the capabilities of both ASSIST and its partners, aligning with Europe’s objectives for a secure and resilient defence sector.

*This is partner content.