RWEA, RPIA and PATRES Warn: The Abrupt Implementation of the New Grid Connection Methodology Will Block the Connection Process

The Romanian Wind Energy Association (RWEA), the Romanian Photovoltaic Industry Association (RPIA) and the Renewable Energy Producers Organization in Romania (PATRES), representing members with a total installed capacity of over 6.5 GW, warn of the risk of a major bottleneck in the energy sector caused by the introduction, without a transition period and with an as yet unfinished regulatory framework, of the new grid connection methodology.

Under the current circumstances, the system scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2026, will create the same type of issues for all energy projects exceeding 5 MW, regardless of technology. This will negatively impact the absorption of dedicated EU funds, economic competitiveness, and Romania’s energy security.

In this context, the associations call on ANRE to postpone the implementation of the auction mechanism by up to three years, allowing the existing framework to take effect and naturally filter out unfeasible projects, which have been blamed for grid congestion so far.

Grid connection is already the main obstacle to developing new projects, due to legislative and bureaucratic barriers, as well as the lack of financing for necessary grid reinforcement works in the transmission and distribution systems. Under these conditions, the abrupt shift from the "first-come, first-served" connection principle to an auction-based mechanism, in a market that is still dynamic and maturing, will hinder both the development of new investments and the implementation of ongoing ones, as has already happened in Spain and Portugal, while also limiting Romania’s ability to meet its European renewable targets.

The main argument for introducing a new system has been the high number of Technical Connection Approvals (ATR) issued, which overload the grid on paper. While the existence of projects with no implementation prospects is indeed a problem, auctions targeting future capacities will not solve the current situation.

Currently, there are 70 GW of projects holding ATRs, of which 43 GW have already obtained valid grid connection contracts. Meanwhile, the commissioning deadlines for new requests have already been extended beyond 2030. In this context, without a period allowing existing mechanisms, particularly the guarantee system introduced in 2024, now fully operational, to produce their effects, there will be no grid capacity available for auctioning in the next three years.

In addition to postponing the implementation of the new system, the associations propose additional investor accountability measures aimed at discouraging speculative projects, including higher financial guarantees, advance payment of part of the connection fee, and strict deadlines for obtaining permits.

Renewable energy remains the central pillar of decarbonisation, energy security, and competitiveness. In this complex economic and geopolitical context, the three associations call for concrete legislative measures that enable the fulfilment of investors’ commitments and contribute to accelerating Romania’s energy transition.

