Romania's president designates dismissed Liberal prime minister to form another cabinet
06 February 2020
Romanian president Klaus Iohannis nominated the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, for prime minister at the end of consultations with parliamentary parties on Thursday, February 6. Orban’s cabinet was dismissed by a no-confidence motion the day before.

“After consulting with all the parties and parliamentary groups, I appoint Ludovic Orban to form a new Government,” president Iohannis announced. In his speech, president Iohannis blamed once again the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which still has the highest number of MPs, for opposing democratic reforms, such as the election of mayors in two rounds of voting.

Both president Iohannis and acting PM Orban made clear that their goal is to organize early elections, which requires that the Parliament rejects two designated prime ministers within 60 days.

It remains to be seen, however, how this will work out, given that several parties that hold the majority of seats in the Parliament oppose early elections. Moreover, PSD controls the key bodies that set the agenda of the Parliament’s tho chambers, and can thus delay the proceedings for voting a new cabinet.

The current cabinet of Ludovic Orban will continue to function with limited attributions until a new Government is installed.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

