Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 08:23
Politics
RO Govt. defers local elections for later this year
07 April 2020
The local elections in Romania, initially scheduled for June, will be deferred to a date to be later decided - but before the end of this year, according to an emergency ordinance draft to be adopted by the Government in its April 6 meeting.

Reportedly, September and October are considered for the date of the local elections, while the parliamentary elections might be held at the same time or at a close date.

“It is obvious that electoral campaign activities cannot be carried out and the elections must be organized in a safe context. Three institutions have drafted a OUG to extend the term of the local elected public servants by December 31, 2020,” announced deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan before the government meeting.

“At the same time, the procedure for preparing the elections must be simplified. The parties will have to submit a single list of supporters including 25,000 signatures, of which at least 500 voters in each county and 1,000 in the municipality of Bucharest,” added Turcan.

Under a rather unusual provision, the list of supporters in a county can be replaced by the proof that an amount of 50 minimum gross wages has been deposited for the electoral campaign, according to Hotnews.ro

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
1
 

