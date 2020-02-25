RO president says “most likely no early elections”

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has managed to form a “toxic majority” in Parliament and overthrow the Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban, president Klaus Iohannis said in a press conference on February 24, adding that he would not designate a prime minister proposed by the Social Democrats because the majority does not reflect the electorate’s will, Hotnews.ro reported.

President Iohannis held the press conference after the Constitutional Court found an institutional conflict between the Presidency and Parliament, asking Iohannis to come up with a genuine designate prime minister able to form a parliamentary majority.

President Iohannis refused to provide a hint into his further decisions, saying that he is still waiting for the reasoning of the Constitutional Court.

However, he admitted that it is more likely not to have early elections. Odds for early elections have just dropped under 50%, Iohannis admitted answering a journalist.

The president and dismissed PM Ludovic Orban agreed in January to pursue the objective of having early elections organized in the first half of this year, hoping to form a solid majority in the Parliament for a Liberal-led Government.

The first part of their plan, which was to have the Government of Ludovic Orban dismissed, worked.

The second one, which required that the Parliament rejects two new cabinets, has not worked as smoothly as they expected, as the Social Democratic Party and other smaller parties, which hold a majority of seats in the Parliament, don’t want early elections.

