Romania reportedly prepares Golden Visa for foreign investors

Romania is reportedly considering launching a Golden Visa program offering temporary residence permits to non-EU investors in exchange for significant financial commitments in the country, Profit.ro reported.

According to the draft bill, the scheme – officially called the Residency by Investment Program – would grant citizens from third countries (outside the EU and the European Economic Area) a five-year renewable residence permit in return for a minimum investment of EUR 400,000 in Romania.

The program would only provide residence rights, but would allow beneficiaries to apply for Romanian citizenship after five years of continuous residence.

Eligible investment options include the purchase of Romanian government bonds worth at least EUR 400,000 with a maturity of five years or more; the acquisition of real estate valued at a minimum of EUR 400,000 and held for at least five years; investments of at least EUR 400,000 in funds authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF); or the purchase of shares in Romanian listed companies worth a minimum of EUR 400,000.

Applicants must prove the legal origin of their funds, not appear on international sanctions lists, and pose no security risk. Before permits are issued, mandatory checks would be carried out by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE), the National Office for the Prevention and Combating of Money Laundering (ONPCSB), and other authorities.

Investors meeting the program’s conditions would benefit from a five-year renewable residence permit, the right to include family members, and access to permanent residency and eventual citizenship after five years.

The draft law does not require a minimum annual physical stay in Romania, but maintaining the qualifying investment would be mandatory throughout the residence period.

