Romania’s Social Democrats file no-confidence motion against Liberal Govt.

The main opposition party in Romania - the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - submitted on Thursday, January 30 a no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government in response to the executive taking responsibility in Parliament on a draft law that reintroduces the voting of mayors in two rounds.

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said that his Government is prepared for any scenario and that his party is heading towards winning the elections and forming a robust majority.

The permanent bureaus of the two chambers will table, next Monday, the calendar for the reading, debating and voting the motion in a dedicated sitting, local News.ro reported. Under the procedures, the motion must be read to lawmakers within 5 days after it was submitted and the debates followed by a vote should take place within another three days.

The leader of the PSD deputies, Alfred Simonis, announced on Thursday, after submitting the motion, that his party can count on over 233 votes, which is the minimum needed for it to pass, and the reading and voting of the motion will not be delayed very long.

The motion was submitted by PSD and ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, backed by 208 MPs at the time it was filed.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)