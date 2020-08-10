Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:37
Politics

RO president says “elections must be held” despite complicated sanitary situation

08 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 must take place because Romania needs "a Parliament with full powers," president Klaus Iohannis said on October 7.

Romania recorded nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new daily record.

"Democracy does not work without elections," president Iohannis stressed. He argued that there were no epidemiological incidents at the local elections.

However, it is clear that if the number of cases increases, the electoral campaign will take place under more special conditions than that for the local elections, Iohannis admitted.

But the elections must take place, he insisted. "We cannot continue without a full-fledged Parliament," Iohannis said.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) recently suggested it could support a draft bill to postpone the general elections for March 2021 if the epidemic worsened.

Romania recorded 2,958 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. A total of 8,303 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 612 of them to intensive care units.

President Iohannis explained that there are over 1,000 ATI beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, and some 2,300 in total, including those currently used for other patients. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:34
06 October 2020
Politics
Romania’s opposition will not defer general elections yet
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 08:37
Politics

RO president says “elections must be held” despite complicated sanitary situation

08 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The parliamentary elections scheduled for December 6 must take place because Romania needs "a Parliament with full powers," president Klaus Iohannis said on October 7.

Romania recorded nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new daily record.

"Democracy does not work without elections," president Iohannis stressed. He argued that there were no epidemiological incidents at the local elections.

However, it is clear that if the number of cases increases, the electoral campaign will take place under more special conditions than that for the local elections, Iohannis admitted.

But the elections must take place, he insisted. "We cannot continue without a full-fledged Parliament," Iohannis said.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) recently suggested it could support a draft bill to postpone the general elections for March 2021 if the epidemic worsened.

Romania recorded 2,958 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. A total of 8,303 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 612 of them to intensive care units.

President Iohannis explained that there are over 1,000 ATI beds reserved for COVID-19 patients, and some 2,300 in total, including those currently used for other patients. 

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 08:34
06 October 2020
Politics
Romania’s opposition will not defer general elections yet
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant