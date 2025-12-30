Looking back: Ten stories that shaped Romania in 2025

Looking back, 2025 was a year of major change and defining moments for Romania, marked by political transitions, long-awaited international milestones, and events that sparked nationwide debate. From elections that reshaped the country's leadership to developments that influenced its position abroad, the year left a lasting impact on public life. This retrospective highlights ten of those stories, from the full Schengen accession to the new president and the crisis in the justice system.

Romania became a full Schengen member

January 1, 2025, marked the historic day when Romania and Bulgaria became full members of the Schengen area after European Union member states decided to remove checks on persons at the internal land borders with and between the two countries. This followed the earlier decision to remove checks at internal air and sea borders by March 31, 2024.

In and out of the US Visa Waiver Program

2025 initially seemed to be a great year from an international perspective, as Romania was also formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on January 10. This would have meant that Romanian citizens would be able to travel to the United States without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025.

However, just days before the official entry date, the US announced that it had temporarily suspended the implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization for Romanian citizens. Weeks later, in early May, it officially rescinded Romania's Visa Waiver Program (VWP) designation.

Priceless Dacian artifacts stolen from a Dutch museum

Also in January, the shocking news came in that priceless Dacian treasures from Romania were stolen after an explosion at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands. These are the famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, and three Dacian bracelets. Several suspects were detained in the coming months, but the stolen objects, regarded in Romania as priceless symbols of its Dacian heritage, have not been recovered.

Romanian authorities have since collected EUR 5.7 million in insurance compensation. Dutch prosecutors have said a full trial of the suspects is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

The first president in Romania's post-communist history to resign

Klaus Iohannis left the presidential Cotroceni Palace in February 2025, marking the end of a decade in power. As the first president in Romania's post-communist history to resign, he left behind a legacy shaped by two terms in office, a second term extended due to the cancellation of the 2024 presidential elections, and a political career defined by both achievements and controversies.

Elections

Although 2024 was a "super election year," with four types of elections held nationwide, 2025 was again marked by major electoral developments. In May, Nicușor Dan, a mathematician and civic activist turned politician and then mayor of Bucharest, made history by becoming Romania's president as an independent candidate. He won 53.6% of the vote, defeating far-right contender George Simion in a result widely seen as reaffirming Romania's pro-European direction.

And one of president Dan's first tasks was to nominate a new prime minister. As such, in June, a new government led by Ilie Bolojan and supported by four pro-Western parties in Parliament received legislative approval.

Electoral changes continued later in the year at the local level. Following Nicușor Dan's move from Bucharest City Hall to the Presidential Administration, residents of the capital were called back to the polls to elect a new general mayor. Liberal Party (PNL) District 6 mayor Ciprian Ciucu won the race, securing more than 36% of the vote in the partial local elections held on December 7.

Romania's first post-communist president Ion Iliescu died in 2025

Ion Iliescu, Romania's first president after the fall of communism in December 1989 and one of the country's most influential and controversial political figures, died on August 5 at the age of 95. He left behind numerous unanswered questions regarding the 1989 Revolution and the June 1990 mineriad, as well as a political legacy inextricably linked to the Social Democratic Party (PSD). At the same time, he was credited with Romania's membership in NATO and the European Union, which cemented freedom and democracy in the country.

Tennis star Simona Halep retired

Romania's sports world marked the end of an era in 2025, as tennis star Simona Halep announced her retirement from professional competition.

Halep made her decision public in February, at the age of 33, closing a career that included 24 WTA titles, among them her Grand Slam victories at Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. She spent a total of 64 weeks as the world number one, establishing herself as one of the most successful players in women's tennis.

Deadly explosion destroyed Bucharest apartment building

A powerful explosion at a residential building rocked the Rahova neighborhood in southern Bucharest in October, leaving 3 dead and many others injured. The blast tore through the 5th and 6th floors, destroying several apartments and causing irreversible structural damage. The investigation remains ongoing, but authorities have said a crack in a gas pipe is the most likely cause of the explosion.

The consecration of Romania's grand National Cathedral

Thousands of worshippers and high-ranking officials gathered in Bucharest on October 26 for the consecration of the mosaic paintings inside the National Cathedral - a landmark moment for Romania's Orthodox faith. The ceremony was led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Romanian Patriarch Daniel.

The ceremony brought together members of the Holy Synod, 67 priests, and 12 deacons.

Judiciary scandal sparked protests and political reactions

A major judiciary scandal erupted in December following the release of a media investigative documentary alleging systemic corruption and political influence within Romania's legal system. The revelations triggered days of public protests, with demonstrators calling for changes to justice laws to safeguard judicial independence and limit potential abuses.

The scandal also prompted an unprecedented response from within the judiciary. Hundreds of magistrates signed a joint public appeal expressing solidarity with judges Laurențiu Beșu and Raluca Moroșanu, who were among those raising concerns about internal problems in the system.

The allegations emerged amid an already tense period for the judiciary, linked to planned reforms of magistrates' pensions. They also drew a response from the president, who announced plans to initiate a referendum among magistrates in January to assess whether the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) acts in the public interest or in the interest of an internal group. He said the move was prompted by what he described as a serious crisis of confidence in the justice system, fueled by complaints and allegations raised by magistrates themselves.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Opening photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea and Codrin Unici, Facebook/Drents Museum)