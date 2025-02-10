President Klaus Iohannis announced he was resigning from office to spare the country from the crisis that would ensue as the Parliament is expected to vote for his impeachment.

“To spare Romania and its citizens from this crisis, I am resigning from the office of President of Romania. I will leave office the day after tomorrow, February 12,” the president said in a statement on Monday, February 10.

The president’s announcement came as a third request to suspend him from office is to be discussed and voted on by the Parliament on Tuesday, February 11.

After requests from the opposition parties were rejected twice for procedural reasons, this time the ultranationalist parties the Party of Young People (POT), the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), and SOS, joined by MPs of the Save Romania Union (USR) managed to gather the signatures needed for the process to begin.

Iohannis's mandate was extended after last year's presidential elections were annulled through a decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR). While Iohannis stressed the extension was constitutional and said he would leave office once a new president is sworn in, the opposition has constantly questioned his legitimacy.

In today’s announcement, Iohannis said the move to suspend him is “useless” since he will be leaving office anyway in a few months. “It is an unfounded move because I have never violated the Constitution,” he said.

He also pointed to the crisis that would follow his suspension, and its damaging effects domestically and concerning the country’s image.

“It is a damaging move. In a little while, the Romanian Parliament will vote on my suspension and Romania will enter a crisis. The entire society will be shaken. There will be no more discussion about the presidential elections. There will be no talk about how the country will move forward. The [e.n. presidential] candidates will not be able to present their ideas in this negative mix. Externally, the effects will be long-lasting and very negative. We will be the laughing stock of the world. In order to spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning from the position of President of Romania”

According to the Constitution, the head of the Senate, currently Ilie Bolojan (also the president of the National Liberal Party - PNL) serves as interim president. The president of the Chamber of Deputies is next in line.

The first round of the repeat presidential elections is scheduled for May 4 and the second for May 18.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com