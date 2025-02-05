Romanian tennis star Simona Halep announces retirement: This is a ‘goodbye’ here at home, on the court in Cluj

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep, a former world number one and two-time Grand Slam champion, announced her retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday, February 4, at the age of 33.

Speaking after the Transylvania Open match in Cluj-Napoca, which she lost to Lucia Bronzetti in two sets 1-6, 1-6, Halep said she felt at peace with her decision.

“I am very much at peace with this decision. I am a very realistic person, and I know what it takes to reach the top. My mind and body can no longer handle that level of effort. I am realistic, and it is time to close this chapter,” Simona Halep stated, as quoted by Biziday.ro.

“At this moment, I just want to rest. I am an emotionally exhausted professional tennis player. We never know what life has in store for us, but this is a ‘goodbye’ here at home, on the court in Cluj. Today, I understand this is the right decision because if you don’t train at 100% daily, you can’t keep up.”

Simona Halep leaves behind an impressive career, with 24 titles, including her victories at Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. She held the WTA world number one ranking for a total of 64 weeks, cementing her place among the sport’s greats.

Halep made her professional senior debut in 2010. In addition to winning two Grand Slam tournaments - Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019 - she claimed 22 other titles, held the world No. 1 ranking for 64 weeks, and earned USD 40 million in prize money.

In October 2020, she received a provisional suspension from tennis following a doping scandal. In September 2023, the integrity agency handed her a four-year ban, which was later reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to just nine months. As a result, she returned to the court in March 2024 at the Miami Open. However, since then, she has played only a few matches and has not achieved significant results.

On Tuesday, she played what may have been her final match, exiting in the first round of the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca.

Roland Garros reacted to Simona Halep’s announcement on social media, saying, “Our 2018 champion, Simona Halep, has announced her retirement. We wish you all the best for the next chapter of your life Simona.”

Another message came from Wimbledon, saying, "Our 2019 champion Simona Halep has called time on her professional tennis career - we wish her all the best in retirement."

Meanwhile, the US Open said: “Simona Halep has announced her retirement. Best wishes in the next chapter!”

Also, the Romanian National Football Team stated in a social media post: “Today, tennis loses a champion on the court but gains a legend forever.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim)