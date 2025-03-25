Romania’s US Visa Waiver entry put on hold amid security review

The United States has temporarily suspended the implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Romanian citizens as it conducts a review of Romania’s recent designation into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that the review is aimed at ensuring compliance with the VWP’s security requirements.

On the list of Visa Waiver Program participant countries published on the DHS website, Romania was previously listed with the note “to be announced.” Currently, in the country table, Romania is marked as “paused.”

The US authorities have not provided a clear timeline for completing the review, but the decision could impact the travel plans of Romanian citizens who were hoping to benefit from visa-free access to the United States from the end of March.

“The US Government is reviewing the recent designation of Romania into the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) to ensure adherence to VWP’s stringent security requirements. During this review the United States is pausing implementation of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) for Romanian citizens,” reads the notice published by the DHS.

“This pause will remain in effect until the United States completes its review. Romanians seeking to travel to the United States for short-term business or tourism purposes should continue to apply for the appropriate nonimmigrant (“B”) visa at a US embassy or consulate.”

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu reacted to the decision, describing the review as a "strictly technical measure" and part of a broader US reassessment of security risks. He emphasized that Romania has met all the necessary criteria to join the Visa Waiver Program and that there is no direct link between the review and Romania’s previous steps in the process.

“I understand the broader shift in US policy under the Trump administration, which is focusing on combating immigration and strengthening border security. We will support this effort as a true partner,” Ciolacu stated.

He expressed hope that the delay would be short-lived and pledged to work closely with American partners to address any concerns raised by the US administration. He also reaffirmed Romania’s commitment as a security provider and strategic ally of the United States.

Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on January 10. The Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, said at the time that Romanian citizens would be able to travel to the US without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025.

The US State Department confirmed on November 27, 2024, that Romania achieved a visa refusal rate of 2.61% for the fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024), thus meeting one of the key criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program.

In addition to the visa refusal rate criterion, Romania's entry into the program required fulfilling essential conditions related to the security of travel documents, information sharing, and implementing specific measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

The Visa Waiver Program permits citizens of designated countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism for stays of up to 90 days without a visa. In return, those countries must permit US citizens and nationals to travel to their countries for a similar length of time without a visa for business or tourism purposes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Megaflopp/Dreamstime.com)