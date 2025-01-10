Romanians to travel visa-free to the US beginning this spring

Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on Friday, January 10. According to the Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, Romanian citizens will be able to travel to the US without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025.

"Romania becomes the first country in the Black Sea region to join this select program, which serves to promote bilateral and regional security cooperation," ambassador Muraru stated.

The US Department for Homeland Security also announced in an official statement that the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) anticipates the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) online application and mobile application will be updated on or around March 31, 2025, to allow most citizens and nationals of Romania to apply to travel to the United States under the VWP for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without first obtaining a visa. These authorizations are generally valid for two years.

Travelers with valid B-1/B-2 visas may continue to use their visa for travel to the United States, and B-1/B-2 visas will remain an option for Romanian citizens, the same source said.

Present at the event in Bucharest organized to mark Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, US ambassador Kathleen Kavalec commented: "Upon implementation, most Romanian travelers visiting the United States for business or tourism will no longer need to go in person to obtain a physical visa at a US Embassy or Consulate. Instead, approvals to travel visa-free will be processed online, usually in less than three days. This will save time and money for Romanians traveling to the US and lower barriers for Romanian businesses seeking to partner with American businesses."

She also noted that the US Embassy in Bucharest will announce the exact date when the online visa waiver system goes into effect in the coming weeks.

Present at the same event, as reported by Hotnews.ro, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated: "Romanians will be able to travel visa-free to the United States starting at the end of March. This is a historic moment we have all been waiting for over 16 years. History seems to be moving very quickly for Romania these days. It has been only 10 days since we were fully admitted into the Schengen Area, and today we received the official announcement from the US Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security about our country's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program."

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis also issued a statement, saying, "The inclusion of our country in the Visa Waiver Program has been a shared objective of both Romania and the United States, based on the strong friendship we share. Romanian institutions will continue to work closely with their American counterparts to meet ongoing reciprocity and information exchange requirements."

The US State Department confirmed on November 27, 2024, that Romania achieved a visa refusal rate of 2.61% for the fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024), thus meeting one of the key criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver Program.

In addition to the visa refusal rate criterion, Romania's entry into the program required fulfilling essential conditions related to the security of travel documents, information sharing, and implementing specific measures to combat terrorism and illegal migration.

The Visa Waiver Program is a comprehensive security partnership between the United States and designated countries, allowing citizens of these countries to travel to the US visa-free for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes. The program includes a significant focus on combating terrorism and transnational crime, including illegal migration, and requires continuous information sharing with participating countries.

Under the Visa Waiver Program, visas for tourism and business and tourism purposes (B-1/B-2) for stays of up to 90 days are no longer required for eligible individuals. Romanian citizens and nationals traveling to the United States must apply online for authorization to travel through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The application fee for ESTA is USD 21, according to a guide published by the US Embassy to Romania.

