Cracked gas pipe most likely cause of explosion at residential building in southern Bucharest, investigators say

A crack in a gas pipe is the most likely cause of the October 17 explosion at the apartment building in the Rahova district in Bucharest, according to investigators. Three people died in the blast, while 15 others were injured.

Police representatives provided more details on the explosion on Wednesday, October 22. According to Police Chief Commissioner Cristian Gheorghe, a cracked section of pipe and an electric cable were found, which will be examined by specialists from the National Institute for Research and Development in Mine Safety and Explosion Protection (or INSEMEX) in Petroșani, according to Agerpres.

The Commissioner also noted there are no indications that explosive substances were used or that the explosion was intentionally caused. However, on-site investigation will likely continue for another week or two.

The main hypothesis considered by investigators regarding the cause of the explosion is the crack that appeared in the gas pipe.

“That section of pipe, as well as the electric cable nearby, will undoubtedly contribute to the conclusions of the expert analysis. At this time, these elements give us some premises and indications, but we cannot conclude with certainty that this is 100% the cause. It is, without a doubt, the main hypothesis,” said the Police Chief Commissioner.

“Basically, we have now found the spot where the gas leaked. How it reached the upper levels is what we are currently investigating,” he explained, emphasizing that, at the time of the explosion, the building was no longer supplied with gas.

In turn, Chief Commissioner Alexandru Poroșanu, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Forensic Science, explained that the investigation in this case has been very difficult, despite hi-tech methods involving drones and robots used to examine the upper floors of the building.

“The area is very unsafe, which is why access is not allowed without the approval of the State Institute for Construction. All expert analyses on the collected evidence, and here I am referring to the gas pipe that was retrieved, which indeed had a crack in it, and the electrical cables found near that gas pipe, will be carried out by the best experts in the country,” Poroșanu stated.

The Rahova building impacted by the explosion will have to be demolished, according to specialists. The structure suffered irreversible damage, and consolidation works would involve a major risk and very high costs. Its reconstruction is to be financed by the Development Ministry.

The destruction caused by the explosion impacted numerous families and around 400 people from the neighborhood, according to Save the Children Romania. The organization’s teams already provided financial and material aid to those affected, enlisting the help of companies like Kaufland Romania as well. The NGO continues to gather donations from individuals and companies to help those impacted.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alex Nicodim)