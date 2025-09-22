Romania receives EUR 5.7 mln insurance payout for stolen Dacian artifacts in the Netherlands

Romania has collected EUR 5.7 million in insurance compensation after four cultural treasures, namely the famed Dacian Helmet of Coțofenești and three gold bracelets, were stolen earlier this year from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands, the Ministry of Culture announced. The amount represents the insurance value, not the actual value of the items, and if the objects are recovered, it will be reimbursed.

According to the ministry, the National History Museum of Romania confirmed that the full value of the insurance policy, covering three ancient gold bracelets and the Dacian helmet, has been transferred by the insurer in line with the contract signed between the parties.

The final installment of EUR 855,000, representing 15% of the total, was received on September 12, following an earlier payment of EUR 4.85 million made on August 25.

The funds, which the museum has now received in full, will be transferred to the state budget in accordance with Romania’s financial regulations. Should the stolen artifacts be recovered, the insurer will seek reimbursement of the compensation from the museum, which would then reclaim the amount from the state budget.

“Culture minister Andras Demeter, the third to head the ministry since the treasure was sent abroad, has requested proposals to amend procedures for the temporary exhibition of Romanian heritage objects, in order to reduce the risk of a repeat of such extremely serious incidents that dramatically affect the national patrimony,” the ministry said in the press release.

The theft, carried out on January 25, shocked Romania and the Netherlands alike. The stolen objects, regarded in Romania as priceless symbols of its Dacian heritage, have not been recovered.

Earlier in September, Dutch prosecutors dropped charges against three of the four secondary suspects, citing insufficient evidence that they knew their involvement was connected to the heist. A fourth man still faces proceedings for allegedly stealing license plates linked to the crime.

Meanwhile, three men from Heerhugowaard remained in custody as the principal suspects. Prosecutors accuse them of breaking into the museum using a powerful Ti-Rex flashbang explosive to blow open a service door, endangering property, and causing significant damage. They face charges of theft, destruction, and in two cases, the theft of a getaway car later found burned.

The next public hearing in the case is scheduled for October 16, with a full trial expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Drents Museum)