Romania Elections 2024: Voter resources, candidates, results and updates
A one-stop shop of our coverage of Romania’s super-electoral 2024.
Four elections take place in Romania this year as voters have to decide on all elected officials: MEPs, mayors and other local representatives, MPs, and the president. We have compiled below the main stories we have published on the upcoming elections, grouped in sections on voter resources, the candidates, the polls, and the results. We will update the page as relevant information emerges.
Voter resources
Voter resources for Romania’s 2024 elections
Romania's 2024 elections: The calendar announced so far
European elections 2024: Romania to open more than 900 polling stations abroad
The candidates
Romania's 2024 elections: The candidates for the Bucharest mayor seat
Romania's 2024 elections: Bucharest mayoral race full up as PSD, PNL candidates join in
Far-right Romanian politician Diana Șoșoacă enters race for mayor of Bucharest
EUR 400,000 donations, bank loan: Bucharest mayor outlines 2024 campaign funding sources
Romania's 2024 elections: The race for the big cities
Romanian Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirms plans to run for president this autumn
2024 EU Parliament elections in Romania: The parties, the candidates and their programs
Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues
The polls
Romanian ruling coalition first in voting intentions for European Parliament elections, new poll shows
Poll shows far-right AUR loses momentum ahead of European elections
Bucharest mayor leads in race for a new term, according to latest poll
Clotilde Armand leads in poll for mayor seat in Bucharest’s District 1
Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania
Oldest candidate in Romania’s upcoming elections is 100 years old, Electoral Authority says
60% of Romanians interested in European elections, Eurobarometer survey reveals
AtlasIntel poll says Romania's grand coalition has no chance of winning presidential elections
AtlasIntel European elections poll shows disappointing score for Romania’s grand coalition
The results
Local elections
To be updated
EU Parliament elections
To be updated
(Photo: Tngrafik | Dreamstime.com)
