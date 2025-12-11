Events
Partner Content

New Year's Day Brunch at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest

11 December 2025
romaniainsider

Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest opens 2026 with a relaxed New Year’s Day Brunch designed as a welcoming start to the year. Held between 12:30 and 16:30, the event brings together families, hotel guests and Bucharest residents for a generous festive buffet that blends traditional Romanian flavors with international dishes.

Guests can enjoy a varied selection that ranges from lobster and fresh oysters to Asian-inspired specialties. The menu also features dishes built around beef, lamb, duck and fish, alongside vegetarian options and a dessert assortment created to delight and surprise.

Live music and seasonal décor contribute to the celebratory atmosphere, while a dedicated play area ensures younger guests can enjoy the day as well.

Event details:

Date & time: January 1st 2026, 12:30 -16:30
Location: Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63 - 81
Experience: Festive buffet with traditional and international seasonal specialties; live music; children’s play area
Price:

  • Adults: 590 lei
  • Children (6–12 years): 295 lei
  • Children under 6: free

Prices include VAT.
Booking: Reservations required; full advance payment requested. events.bucharest@radissonblu.com | +40 758 088 550 | online reservations

Chef’s note: Eric Testa, Culinary Director, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest

“The magic of the holidays lives in the moments we share — in the laughter, the flavors and the stories told around the table. This season, our chefs invite you to unwrap that magic with dishes crafted to comfort, delight and bring people closer together. May every gathering be filled with warmth, joy and a taste of something truly unforgettable.”

*This is partner content.

