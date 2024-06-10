Romania's 2024 EU elections: PSD-PNL alliance leads in diaspora vote, preliminary results show

The governing alliance made up of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) gathered 21.33% of the votes cast in the diaspora, the preliminary results from the Permanent Electoral Authority show.

The United Right Alliance (ADU), encompassing the Save Romania Union (USR), Forța Dreptei, and the People's Movement Party (PMP), is second with 16.3% of the votes, followed by far-right AUR with 14.54% of the votes.

Radical, eurosceptic SOS Romania ranks fourth, with 13.58% of the votes, while Renewing Romania's European Project – REPER gathered some 9.7% of the votes.

The voter turnout in the diaspora was lower compared to the 2019 elections, as some 216,000 votes were cast in this year's elections compared to 379,466 in 2019. There were 915 polling stations open, compared to 441 in 2019.

Most votes were cast in Moldova (56,000), followed by the UK (31,000), Germany (25,000), Italy (24,000), and Spain (20,000).

