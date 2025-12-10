New Year’s Eve Dining Experience at Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge

Partner Content

Tucked inside Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge marks the turn of the year with an intimate New Year’s Eve dining experience built around a multi-course tasting menu. From 19:00 onwards, guests are welcomed to a carefully paced evening that blends Japanese inspiration with premium ingredients, from scallops and Wagyu to Chilean seabass and USDA Prime beef.

A dedicated vegetarian menu mirrors the format of the evening, with temaki as an amuse-bouche, Vietnamese rice paper rolls, a Mediterranean-inspired maki roll, samosas and a main of beetroot and pumpkin medallions with grilled eryngii mushrooms, vegetables and smoked tofu polenta, followed by the same dessert options. At midnight, every guest is invited to raise a complimentary glass of Champagne as the New Year is welcomed in Ginger’s refined setting.



Event details:

Date & time: December 31st 2025, starting 19:00

December 31st 2025, starting 19:00 Location: Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81

Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81 Menu: Multi-course New Year’s Eve set menu, with a dedicated vegetarian option; Champagne toast at midnight; drinks served à la carte

Multi-course New Year’s Eve set menu, with a dedicated vegetarian option; Champagne toast at midnight; drinks served à la carte Price: 775 lei per person, VAT included

775 lei per person, VAT included Booking: Reservations required; full advance payment requested. events.bucharest@radissonblu.com | +40 758 088 550 | online reservations



