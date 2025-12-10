Events
Partner Content

New Year’s Eve Dining Experience at Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge

10 December 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tucked inside Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge marks the turn of the year with an intimate New Year’s Eve dining experience built around a multi-course tasting menu. From 19:00 onwards, guests are welcomed to a carefully paced evening that blends Japanese inspiration with premium ingredients, from scallops and Wagyu to Chilean seabass and USDA Prime beef.

A dedicated vegetarian menu mirrors the format of the evening, with temaki as an amuse-bouche, Vietnamese rice paper rolls, a Mediterranean-inspired maki roll, samosas and a main of beetroot and pumpkin medallions with grilled eryngii mushrooms, vegetables and smoked tofu polenta, followed by the same dessert options. At midnight, every guest is invited to raise a complimentary glass of Champagne as the New Year is welcomed in Ginger’s refined setting.

Event details:

  • Date & time: December 31st 2025, starting 19:00
  • Location: Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81
  • Menu: Multi-course New Year’s Eve set menu, with a dedicated vegetarian option; Champagne toast at midnight; drinks served à la carte
  • Price: 775 lei per person, VAT included
  • Booking: Reservations required; full advance payment requested. events.bucharest@radissonblu.com | +40 758 088 550 | online reservations


*This is partner content.

 

Normal
Events
Partner Content

New Year’s Eve Dining Experience at Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge

10 December 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Tucked inside Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge marks the turn of the year with an intimate New Year’s Eve dining experience built around a multi-course tasting menu. From 19:00 onwards, guests are welcomed to a carefully paced evening that blends Japanese inspiration with premium ingredients, from scallops and Wagyu to Chilean seabass and USDA Prime beef.

A dedicated vegetarian menu mirrors the format of the evening, with temaki as an amuse-bouche, Vietnamese rice paper rolls, a Mediterranean-inspired maki roll, samosas and a main of beetroot and pumpkin medallions with grilled eryngii mushrooms, vegetables and smoked tofu polenta, followed by the same dessert options. At midnight, every guest is invited to raise a complimentary glass of Champagne as the New Year is welcomed in Ginger’s refined setting.

Event details:

  • Date & time: December 31st 2025, starting 19:00
  • Location: Ginger Sushi Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel Bucharest, Calea Victoriei 63-81
  • Menu: Multi-course New Year’s Eve set menu, with a dedicated vegetarian option; Champagne toast at midnight; drinks served à la carte
  • Price: 775 lei per person, VAT included
  • Booking: Reservations required; full advance payment requested. events.bucharest@radissonblu.com | +40 758 088 550 | online reservations


*This is partner content.

 

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds
10 December 2025
Business
Romania’s Constitutional Court clears tax increases to take effect on January 1
10 December 2025
Iasi
Iași hosts major charity drive for shelter animals this weekend
10 December 2025
M&A
Romanian-founded Tekpon acquires TNW brand from The Financial Times
10 December 2025
Politics
Romanian president promises report on 2024 cancelled elections within "two to three months"
10 December 2025
Business
Nuclearelectrica, US Critical Metals sign non-binding agreement to develop rare earth processing capacity in Romania
10 December 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom gets extra time for more explorations in offshore perimeter Neptun Deep
10 December 2025
Politics
Macron confirms 2026 visit to Bucharest as French and Romanian leaders hold economy, security talks in Paris