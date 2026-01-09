Rough winter weather continues to impact more than a third of Romania

Strong winds, snow, and blizzards impacted 32 localities across 15 counties on Friday, January 9, according to the Romanian emergency services IGSU.

Several emergencies resulted from the weather. In Hunedoara County, a tracked vehicle was necessary to transport a dialysis-dependent patient. In Botoșani, ten people were rescued after being stranded in cars. In Caraș-Severin and Dolj, over 1,000 consumers were left without electricity due to network failures.

“In the past 24 hours, firefighters have continuously supported authorities and citizens to efficiently manage emergencies caused by unfavorable weather conditions. Strong wind gusts, snow, and blizzards have produced effects in 32 localities across 15 counties (Alba, Argeș, Botoșani, Caraș-Severin, Constanța, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Maramureș, Neamț, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman, Vâlcea), as well as in the municipality of Bucharest,” IGSU announced on Friday, January 9.

During the same period, firefighters managed 69 fires, carried out 311 interventions for community protection, some of which involved extrication operations. Additionally, 1,455 emergency medical assistance missions were provided.

An impressive mission took place in Hunedoara County, where gendarmes traveled over three hours along a 30-kilometer road to assist nuns isolated by heavy snowfall, delivering food and essential supplies.

The start of the new year came with difficult weather in most of Romania. Wintry weather covered large parts of the country earlier this week, and an Orange Code for heavy snowfall covered most mountain areas. Moreover, extreme weather caused road blockages, emergency interventions, and dangerous situations in several areas of the country.

(Photo source: ISU Hunedoara on Facebook)