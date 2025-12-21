Learning beyond the classroom: How co-curricular activities shape students at the British School of Bucharest

Partner Content

At the British School of Bucharest (BSB), learning extends beyond desks, textbooks and examinations into a broader educational experience shaped by curiosity, challenge and participation. The School’s approach recognises that intellectual development is closely connected to personal growth and that some of the most enduring learning takes place through experiences that complement the formal curriculum. Through a carefully designed co-curricular offer, students are encouraged to explore interests, develop practical skills and engage with learning in ways that are both purposeful and personal.

These activities play a significant role in shaping confident, reflective and resilient young people. They create space for collaboration and creativity, leadership and responsibility and for developing communication, self-awareness and emotional confidence. Through co-curricular involvement, students form friendships across age groups, test their strengths and develop a deeper understanding of themselves and others.



Whether designing solutions, performing on stage, engaging in structured debate or training as part of a team, students are continually developing capabilities that remain relevant long after school.



With more than 120 co-curricular activities available, BSB offers a depth and breadth of opportunity that reflects the diversity of its community and supports meaningful choice and exploration throughout a student’s school journey.

Sport: commitment, teamwork and school spirit

Sport occupies a central place in the life of the School, bringing students together through shared challenge, discipline and collective purpose. A wide range of team and individual sports supports physical development while encouraging focus, perseverance and mutual respect. Activities range from team sports such as basketball and football to individual disciplines including athletics, table tennis and climbing, allowing students to engage in sport in ways that suit their interests and strengths.



Participation in school sport nurtures a strong sense of belonging and responsibility. Students learn to commit to shared goals, respond constructively to both victory and defeat and appreciate the value of consistent effort. Representing the School in competitions in Bucharest and beyond is often remembered as a defining part of school life, not for results alone but for the lessons learned in teamwork, resilience and determination, lessons that naturally reinforce academic focus and personal confidence.

Performing Arts: expression, creativity and confidence

The School’s Performing Arts co-curricular activities provide students with a disciplined yet imaginative space in which to explore creative expression. Through music, drama and performance-based ensembles, students engage in collaborative processes that demand focus, sensitivity and commitment, performing regularly in school and community settings.



Drama activities, showcases and large-scale productions offer further opportunities for students to develop presence, communication skills and creative confidence. Alongside performing roles, students can explore creative pathways such as set design, technical theatre and production support. Each year, the School stages a major musical in a professional venue, bringing together performers and technical teams in a complex creative undertaking that builds teamwork, adaptability and confidence under pressure.

Innovation Hub

Established in 2016, the BSB Innovation Hub offers a hands-on environment where ideas are transformed into real, working projects. Within this technical and collaborative space, students learn by doing, combining creativity, problem-solving and teamwork while applying knowledge from subjects such as Physics, Mathematics and Design and Technology in practical contexts.



A flagship co-curricular activity within the Hub is Project Zephyr, a long-term, team-based challenge in which students design and build an electric vehicle from scratch. Far more than a STEAM activity, the project develops engineering skills alongside leadership, collaboration and decision-making. Students work with a wide range of materials, using professional-grade tools including CNC routers, lathes and milling machines, while developing their own vehicle designs within defined technical and safety parameters.



For some participants, the experience extends to The Arctic Challenge, where teams take their vehicles to Lapland to test them on ice in extreme conditions. This real-world application allows students to evaluate performance, adapt their designs and engage with engineering professionals, bringing technical learning, resilience and adaptability into sharp focus.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award: challenge and independence

For students aged 14 and above, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award represents one of the most demanding and rewarding co-curricular experiences offered at BSB. Through sustained commitment to volunteering, physical activity, skill development and expedition work, participants engage in a process that requires self-management, teamwork and long-term perseverance.



The Award challenges students to move beyond familiar routines and take responsibility for their progress in unfamiliar environments. Planning and completing expeditions builds confidence and independence, while the residential experience at Gold level is often cited by students as a moment of significant personal growth. Collectively, these experiences support the development of thoughtful, capable and resilient young people.

A diverse and dynamic co-curricular landscape

Beyond these flagship opportunities, the School offers a wide and evolving range of co-curricular activities that reflect student interests, contemporary relevance and the realities of an international learning environment.



Activities such as Model United Nations, debating and journalism clubs encourage students to engage with global issues, research contemporary topics and communicate ideas with clarity and confidence. Interest-led societies, including psychology, history and marketing-focused clubs, provide space for discussion, inquiry and real-world relevance.



Digital and creative technology activities, including robotics, game development, media production and LEGO-based design challenges, allow students to explore how technology can be used as both a practical and creative tool. Strategic and logic-based clubs, from geography challenges and board games to imaginative role-playing activities such as Dungeons & Dragons, further strengthen analytical thinking, teamwork and creativity.



Creative and design-focused activities support exploration across a range of artistic disciplines, while language and cultural clubs encourage curiosity about different perspectives and traditions within the School’s international community. Cooking, wellbeing and lifestyle activities help students build practical confidence and self-awareness, alongside environmental initiatives that promote responsibility and care for the wider world.



Community and service-focused activities, including the MAD (Make A Difference) initiative, enable students to engage with charitable causes through student-led fundraising, awareness campaigns and practical action, fostering empathy, responsibility and a sense of social purpose. Outdoor and adventure-based activities further extend learning beyond the campus, encouraging independence, adaptability and confidence in unfamiliar environments.



Together, these activities create a learning environment in which students are supported to explore interests, take initiative and grow through experience.

Preparing students for life beyond school

The scope of co-curricular life at BSB reflects a clear educational intent: to support academic learning with experiences that develop judgement, resilience and a sense of purpose. The breadth of the co-curricular offer allows students to make meaningful choices, explore different interests and gradually take ownership of their learning beyond the classroom.



Through sustained participation, students gain practical skills, emotional maturity and confidence. They form lasting connections, broaden their perspectives and discover the interests that shape who they are becoming. At BSB, co-curricular activities play a quiet but powerful role in preparing young people not only for future study, but for life beyond school.



Please visit https://britishschool.ro/ccas-bsb/ for an overview of the co-curricular activities available at the British School of Bucharest.



