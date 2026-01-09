Bucharest Stock Exchange begins year on bullish note after record performance in 2025

The Bucharest Stock Exchange entered 2026 on the same trend it ended last year, with rapid stock appreciation and new historical highs, in a context in which fiscal changes did not temper risk appetite, and investors seem to have returned to the market after marking profits at the end of 2025, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In 2025, the Bucharest Stock Exchange recorded its best performance since 2009, with the main BET index reaching a historic high of 24,439 points. The increase since the beginning of the year was 46%, and with the inclusion of dividends, the return reached 55%.

The last trading session confirmed this trend, consolidating the Romanian stock exchange's position among the best performers in Europe and globally. Companies in the energy and utilities sector had significant increases, with Transgaz (TGN) advancing by 180%, Transelectrica (TEL) by 97%, Electrica (EL) by 98%, and Romgaz (SNG) by 93%. Digi Communications (DIGI) and MedLife (M) recorded increases of 80% and 73%, respectively.

In just the first two trading sessions of the year, on January 5 and 8, big league stocks such as Romgaz (SNG), Digi (DIGI), Transgaz (TGN), MedLife (M) rose by 6-8%, reaching new historical highs, on good transactions and without these movements being supported by visible changes in fundamentals or a reassessment of market risk.

The evolution was mainly fueled by the delayed alignment with the positive trend of foreign stock exchanges, given that the local market was closed during the holidays, but also by adjustments specific to the beginning of the year, when investors recalibrate their portfolios.

The BET index advanced by 3.3% in the first two sessions of 2026, supported by good liquidity, which is rare for the beginning of the year. Yesterday, transactions totaled RON 120 million, of which Banca Transilvania accounted for a third. The bank's shares rose by 2% to new historical highs, and the main index exceeded the 25,000 point threshold for the first time after recording an advance of 45% in 2025. Including dividends, through BET-TR, last year's growth reached 54%.

The movement since the beginning of the year is explained by market participants through a combination of seasonal factors and tactical decisions.

