Romanian Companies Increasingly Exposed to Non-Payment Risk: Aon's Solutions for a Volatile Business Environment

Aon Romania, part of the global group Aon plc, draws attention to the urgent need for structured solutions to protect trade receivables in an economic context characterized by high volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. The subject was central to the discussions at TRADE CREDIT TALKS - Receivable Protection in the Age of Volatility, where business leaders and risk experts analyzed the trends influencing the economic environment and the options available to companies.

"Volatility is no longer an exception, but a given. From the pandemic to the current geopolitical context, companies have faced successive shocks but have shown greater resilience than in the past. To turn uncertainty into opportunity, they must structure tools, from trade credit insurance and guarantees, to factoring or trade finance solutions, and a real dialogue with partners," stated Eugen Anicescu, CEO of Aon Romania.

At the European level, the trade credit insurance market was estimated at approximately EUR 3.1 billion in 2023, with prospects showing an average annual growth of 10.6% until 2030, when the value could exceed EUR 6.3 billion. Other estimates place the market at EUR 4.9 billion in 2023, with forecasts of up to EUR 10.2 billion in 2031, which shows a robust dynamic in the sector.



In Romania, good payment behavior in recent years has been supported by a significant volume of liquidity in the market, coming from European funds, including the PNRR, public and private investments, and consumption stimulated by salary increases. However, the necessity to restructure public finances, which will mean an extraction of resources from the economy, along with diminished confidence based on the international and internal context, may affect the risk of non-payment and insolvency in certain sectors and segments of companies. According to Aon's expertise, among the most exposed industries during Q4 2025-2026 are construction, which is dependent on state investments, and consumer-oriented sectors, which could be the first to feel a change in dynamic.



Beyond the numbers, global mega-trends are already shaping the market: trade, technology, climate, and workforce. If geopolitical tensions create uncertainty and redefine trade flows, digitalization and artificial intelligence are transforming how companies manage risk and their relationship with partners. In parallel, climate change and pressure on resources place additional strain on key industries, and the workforce is adapting to an accelerated pace of digital transformation.

"In an uncertain economic climate, classic tools are no longer enough. Trade credit insurance, alongside complementary solutions such as factoring or financial guarantees, can bring that necessary balance to a company for protecting cash flow and continuing development plans. The transfer of non-collection risk through trade credit insurance is already a confirmed, mature solution, and the evolution of the Romanian market, connected to the European market, now offers access to superior solutions than in any previous period. We believe in structured solutions that bring added value and coverage, adapted to an unpredictable environment," completed Eugen Anicescu.

The macroeconomic context accentuates these needs. According to the analysis presented by Ciprian Dascălu, Chief Economist of BCR, Romania is facing a high budget deficit, persistent inflationary pressures, and economic growth below potential, estimated at approximately 3% for 2025. At the same time, financing costs remain high, and average payment terms frequently exceed 90 days in certain industries, which makes cash flows vulnerable.



In the face of these challenges, innovative solutions are gaining ground: top-up policies, insurance captives, or the integration of artificial intelligence in risk management offer companies supplementary protection tools. Aon Romania brings these solutions to the local market to support firms in building resilience in a volatile environment. At the same time, companies that manage to conduct active risk management and use appropriate tools are those that can turn volatility into an opportunity, gaining a competitive advantage and consolidating relationships with partners through added confidence.

"There is no single solution. The key is a portfolio of adaptable tools with the possibility of adjustment to multiple scenarios. In times of crisis, companies with strong corporate governance and a healthy business culture differentiate themselves from those merely favored by the context. Our role is to stand by clients with optimal solutions that help them navigate risks and build resilience," concluded Eugen Anicescu.

In a European and local economy exposed to rapid changes, the ability to combine smart financial instruments with solid partnerships makes the difference between vulnerability and safety. Aon Romania reiterates its commitment to supporting companies in the process of adaptation to the new economic reality, so that they can protect their growth plans and long-term stability.



About Aon Romania

Aon Romania is the local subsidiary of Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a global leader in providing risk management solutions, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human resources consulting, and outsourcing services. Aon plc provides the best services to its clients, combining innovative and effective risk solutions with the technical expertise of its global resources. Aon plc has been repeatedly named the world's best broker, best insurance intermediary, best reinsurance intermediary, best employee benefits consultant, and captive manager by multiple industry sources. Aon Romania is one of the most important insurance brokers in Romania, offering professional services to commercial companies and financial institutions. Aon develops data-driven strategies, delivered by experts, that reduce the volatility faced by clients, helping to maximize performance. Visit aon.com for more information about Aon.

