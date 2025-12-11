North Bucharest Investments accelerates by almost 15% in November, outperforming the national market trend

News from Companies

North Bucharest Investments closed November with a transaction volume almost 15% higher compared to October, marking the most dynamic period of the past months for the company.

According to the press release issued by the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI), “in November 2024, 58,415 properties were sold nationwide, 9,583 fewer than in October,” while “the number of transactions is 4,874 lower compared to the same period of 2023”. In a market that is slowing down, North Bucharest Investments continues to attract projects and clients at an accelerated pace, especially in the northern area of Bucharest.



ANCPI data shows that Bucharest is strengthening its position as the main real estate hub: “The highest number of property sales in November 2024 were recorded in Bucharest – 10,752, Ilfov – 4,510 and Brașov – 3,355.” This trend confirms growing interest in integrated residential developments, shaping an increasingly mature market.

“The results of November confirm the confidence of our partners and clients and demonstrate that North Bucharest Investments is pursuing the right strategy in a period of national market adjustment,” the North Bucharest Investments team stated.

ANCPI data confirms that Bucharest remains the gravitational center of the Romanian real estate market, supported by growing investments in the premium residential segment and by integrated infrastructure projects dedicated to a more mature demand.



With a portfolio of nearly 100 residential projects and over 80 active developer partners, 40% of them in exclusive representation, North Bucharest Investments consolidates its position as the most diverse and competitive player in the high-end residential segment of the Capital.



Bucharest remains a key reference point for the national real estate market, and the northern area continues to generate the most attractive investment opportunities. North Bucharest Investments will continue to promote relevant projects in partnership with developers and investors who are building the future of the mid-plus residential market.



*This is a press release.