Elena Lasconi has produced another surprise in the first round of the presidential elections in Romania by surpassing leftist prime minister Marcel Ciolacu for second place and a spot in the final round on December 8, according to parlial results after 99.95% of the ballots have been centralized. If this result remains final, she will face far-right candidate Calin Georgescu , who emerged as the winner in the first round.

Elena Lasconi, a prominent figure in Romanian politics, has transitioned from a distinguished journalism career to a reformist political leader. Born on April 20, 1972, in Hațeg, Hunedoara County, she pursued higher education at the University of Ecology in Deva, specializing in Management with a focus on Tourism and International Trade.

Lasconi's professional journey began in journalism, where she worked for 25 years at ProTV, Romania’s leading TV station, serving as a reporter, producer, and war correspondent. Her work earned her recognition for integrity and dedication to uncovering the truth.

In 2020, Lasconi ventured into politics, running for mayor of Câmpulung Muscel under the banner of the Save Romania Union (USR). Her campaign emphasized transparency, anti-corruption, and community development. She won the mayoral seat with nearly 57% of the vote, marking a significant shift in local governance.

As mayor, Lasconi initiated projects exceeding RON 400 million, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Her leadership style, characterized by accessibility and responsiveness, resonated with residents, leading to her re-election in 2024 with approximately 70% of the vote.

In 2024, Lasconi was elected president of USR, securing 68.14% of the votes in internal elections. Her vision for the party includes revitalizing its mission and expanding its appeal to a broader electorate.

As a presidential candidate, Lasconi advocates for systemic reforms, emphasizing the rule of law, economic development, and environmental sustainability. She promotes policies aimed at reducing bureaucracy, enhancing public services, and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Despite her accomplishments, Lasconi's political career has also been accompanied by several controversies:

In a 2023 interview, Lasconi said she voted "yes" in the 2018 referendum to define family as a union between a man and a woman, aligning with traditionalist views. This stance conflicted with USR's position, which opposed the referendum, leading to internal party tensions and her withdrawal from the European Parliament candidate list.

In September 2024, Lasconi made remarks perceived as dismissive towards Romanians in the diaspora, stating, "The easiest thing is to take a ticket and leave elsewhere." This comment drew criticism from diaspora communities and political figures, who viewed it as insensitive to the challenges faced by Romanians abroad. In the first round of the presidential elections, Lasconi’s score in Diaspora was far below that of independent candidate Calin Georgescu, but enough to give her the edge over PSD’s Marcel Ciolacu.

In October 2024, Lasconi described the relationship between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) using a metaphor that was criticized for trivializing domestic violence. She later apologized, emphasizing her long-standing advocacy against domestic violence.

Lasconi's comments on the Ukraine conflict, including her assertion that she would not cede territories if she were in President Zelensky's position, sparked debates about her foreign policy expertise and the implications of such statements.

Overall, while perceived as a “reformist” and “honest” candidate, Elena Lasconi has also raised concerns about her lack of experience in state politics when compared to other center-right candidates such as PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca and independent Mircea Geoana.

(Photo source: Elena Lasconi Facebook page)