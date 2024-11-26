Romanian Liberals change leadership after presidential election upset

Nicolae Ciucă, the Liberal candidate in the presidential elections, resigned from the helm of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday, November 25, after a very low score in the first election round. Ciucă gathered only 8.79% of the votes - a record low for the Romanian Liberals’ post-communist history.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu also stepped down as leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) after finishing third in the first round of the presidential elections. He was surpassed by reformist Elena Lasconi (USR) by only 2,740 votes. The biggest surprise was nationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu, who took the lead and won the first election round with 22.94% - showing a reshaping of the political landscape.

“Traditional parties, with many programming errors, must keep Romania united. PNL is aware of the enormous stakes of these days. We have the resources to show people all the good they have done in these years. […] We understood what you wanted to convey to us. We have learned the lesson that the electorate gave us. I thank all the citizens, and I assure you of my full respect,” Nicolae Ciucă said, according to Biziday.ro.

PNL’s four vice presidents and the secretary general also resigned the same day.

Ilie Bolojan, the president of the Bihor County Council, has been appointed the acting president of PNL. The new leadership team also includes Adrian Veștea, as secretary general, along with Emil Boc, Ciprian Ciucu, Dan Motrean, and Valeriu Iftimie.

Bolojan said the Liberals will remain in the government, as they still are part of a ruling coalition with the Social Democrats. He also stated that PNL will back USR’s Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections on December 8, when she is set to run against independent Călin Georgescu.

Romania also holds parliamentary elections on December 1.

