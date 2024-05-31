Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania

Romanian diplomat Mircea Geoana, currently serving as NATO deputy Secretary General, would win the first round of the presidential elections and defeat all the leaders of the major political parties, according to the latest poll carried out by INSCOP for News.ro.

In the tightest scenario for the second round, Geoana would defeat Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu with 61.2% of the votes of those attending the ballot (78.4% of those polled) and having an option already.

In the first round, 23.7% of voters would opt for Mircea Geoana (independent), 18.2% for Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democratic Party PSD), 13.5% for George Simion (Alliance for United Romanians AUR), and 12.5% ​​for Diana Sosoacă (SOS Romania).

Only 11.5% of voters would opt for Nicolae Ciuca (National Liberal Party PNL) and 8.6% for Catalin Drula (Save Romania Union USR). Dacian Ciolos (REPER) was preferred by 5.6% of those polled and Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Party UDMR) by 5.5%.

The predicted outcomes in the second ballot scenarios are consistent with the scores obtained by the candidates in the first round.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)