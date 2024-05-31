Politics

Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian diplomat Mircea Geoana, currently serving as NATO deputy Secretary General, would win the first round of the presidential elections and defeat all the leaders of the major political parties, according to the latest poll carried out by INSCOP for News.ro.

In the tightest scenario for the second round, Geoana would defeat Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu with 61.2% of the votes of those attending the ballot (78.4% of those polled) and having an option already. 

In the first round, 23.7% of voters would opt for Mircea Geoana (independent), 18.2% for Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democratic Party PSD), 13.5% for George Simion (Alliance for United Romanians AUR), and 12.5% ​​for Diana Sosoacă (SOS Romania). 

Only 11.5% of voters would opt for Nicolae Ciuca (National Liberal Party PNL) and 8.6% for Catalin Drula (Save Romania Union USR). Dacian Ciolos (REPER) was preferred by 5.6% of those polled and Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Party UDMR) by 5.5%. 

The predicted outcomes in the second ballot scenarios are consistent with the scores obtained by the candidates in the first round.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)

Normal
Politics

Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian diplomat Mircea Geoana, currently serving as NATO deputy Secretary General, would win the first round of the presidential elections and defeat all the leaders of the major political parties, according to the latest poll carried out by INSCOP for News.ro.

In the tightest scenario for the second round, Geoana would defeat Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu with 61.2% of the votes of those attending the ballot (78.4% of those polled) and having an option already. 

In the first round, 23.7% of voters would opt for Mircea Geoana (independent), 18.2% for Marcel Ciolacu (Social Democratic Party PSD), 13.5% for George Simion (Alliance for United Romanians AUR), and 12.5% ​​for Diana Sosoacă (SOS Romania). 

Only 11.5% of voters would opt for Nicolae Ciuca (National Liberal Party PNL) and 8.6% for Catalin Drula (Save Romania Union USR). Dacian Ciolos (REPER) was preferred by 5.6% of those polled and Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Party UDMR) by 5.5%. 

The predicted outcomes in the second ballot scenarios are consistent with the scores obtained by the candidates in the first round.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simionescu)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced
31 May 2024
Healthcare
Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe
31 May 2024
Politics
Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania
31 May 2024
Culture
European Heritage Awards: Two church restoration projects in Romania among 2024 winners