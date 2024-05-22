Bucharest mayor leads in race for a new term, according to latest poll

An electoral poll published on May 21 by Antena 3 TV station places Nicușor Dan in first place in the voters' preferences for mayor of Bucharest, 6 percentage points (pp) above Social Democrats' candidate Gabriela Firea (PSD) and 15pp above Cristian Popescu Piedone – the candidate backed by the party founded by Antena 3 owner, Dan Voiculescu.

According to the survey carried out by ARA Public Opinion and quoted by G4media.ro, which measured the intention to vote for the Capital City Hall, Nicușor Dan would get 35%, Gabriela Firea 29%, and Cristian Popescu Piedone 20%.

Liberals' candidate Sebastian Buduja would get only 12% of the votes, still four times the 3% score predicted for the candidate of the radical party AUR, Mihai Enache.

In the previous poll carried out by ARA and published by Antena 3 on April 25, Nicușor Dan, supported by the reformist USR and his partners, was rated at 37%, Cristian Popescu Piedone at 28% (PUSL, the party Dan Voiculescu), Gabriela Firea at 23% (PSD), Sebastian Burduja at 9% (PNL) and Marian Enache (AUR) at 3%.

