President Dan argues for gradual change in Romania and acts accordingly

President Nicușor Dan said he favors a policy of “gradual change” in Romania, arguing that “this is not the time for revolutions and destabilization” given the current international context, journalists travelling with him to Paris reported on January 7.

The president also expressed confidence in the stability of the governing coalition this year. Asked whether he expects the coalition to hold, Dan replied: “Categorically, yes.”

While he did not specify which reforms should be pursued gradually, several sensitive issues remain high on the public agenda, including the state of the judiciary, the appointment of chief prosecutors, and the designation of new heads for the intelligence services.

President Dan has so far avoided taking positions that could antagonize the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior partner in the ruling coalition, which has repeatedly threatened to withdraw and thereby undermine reforms promoted by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan of the National Liberal Party.

Observers note that the president’s gradualist approach aligns with efforts to keep the PSD in government at a time when it appears increasingly reluctant to leave the coalition, instead exerting pressure on junior partners such as the Save Romania Union (USR) or even the prime minister himself.

On the crisis in the judiciary, president Dan reiterated his intention to survey magistrates “as soon as possible, in the next weeks” to determine whether the Supreme Council of Magistracy is acting in good faith and “in the public interest”. He said that, if not, members of the council should step down, without detailing the legal or technical steps involved.

Tensions in the judicial system have intensified after a blocking minority formed at the Constitutional Court, where four judges nominated by the PSD have stalled votes on key government bills. In addition, two of the nine judges have had their mandates challenged in court by a lawyer affiliated with USR. President Dan argued, however, that the blocking minority does not represent the PSD but rather “those clans in the judiciary, according to Epoch Times.

Regarding long-awaited appointments to the intelligence services and prosecution offices, President Dan said decisions are imminent and will involve consultations with the PSD. He currently has “four to five names” under consideration for the leadership of the Romanian Intelligence Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service, with final nominations to follow negotiations with the Social Democrats, official sources told Antena 3 on January 6.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

