MerchantPro and NETOPIA Payments launch AI Checkout with One Click Payment. Local eCommerce enters the era of agentic payments.

MerchantPro, the SaaS eCommerce platform used by over 2,000 online stores in Romania, together with NETOPIA Payments, announces the launch of the AI Checkout solution with One Click Payment, opening the door to agentic payments in the local digital commerce space. The integration enables merchants in the MerchantPro ecosystem to activate one-click card payments with a saved card in just a few minutes, directly from the platform, while customers can place orders instantly, even directly within the conversation with the AI chatbot developed by MerchantPro. This gives online stores using MerchantPro fast access to technology previously reserved for large players and custom implementations, marking an important step in democratizing simplified payments through One Click Payment.



With this launch, MerchantPro addresses one of the most sensitive areas in eCommerce: simplifying and accelerating payments. In the new flow, the user pays for the first time through a standard transaction, and the card is tokenized within NETOPIA Payments' infrastructure. For subsequent orders, payment is completed instantly with a single click, or even within the store’s AI chatbot interaction, if the user is logged in and already has a saved (tokenized) card.



The integration is available natively in the MerchantPro platform, with no custom development and no additional technical investment. For many merchants, this represents a true democratization of access to One Click Payment, a tool that until now was predominantly accessible to larger players or stores with dedicated payment-system development.

"Payment is still the area with the highest friction in eCommerce, and One Click Payment changes that radically. Through the direct integration with NETOPIA Payments, we’ve made this essential UX tool accessible to the online stores using our SaaS platform, without requiring complex development. And the transition to AI Checkout, via our AI Shopping Assistant chatbot developed in-house at MerchantPro, takes things even further by opening the way to agentic payments, where the interaction with the brand and order confirmation become a unified, intelligently assisted process," says Arthur Rădulescu, CEO, MerchantPro.

The new feature complements the automation and AI structure already present in the platform, an area MerchantPro has focused on over the last two years, with investments exceeding EUR 1 million.



The platform’s intelligent chatbot can guide users through product selection, returns, FAQ responses and can initiate the order which it can now also finalize whenever a tokenized card is available. This continuity between conversational interaction and the actual payment marks a model in which the AI agent becomes an integral part of the purchase process, not just a support tool.



The impact of these technologies is already documented in mature markets. Mastercard’s 2024 “Tokenization Revolution” report, based on Juniper Research data, shows that tokenized payments can reduce security-check-related declines by up to 3 percentage points and improve approval rates, thus strengthening overall conversion in eCommerce.



Meanwhile, the 2023 “Speed Sells” study on mature markets shows that fast-checkout solutions lead to consistent conversion increases; nearly half of merchants reported higher order-completion rates, with an average improvement of over 30% across analyzed scenarios. For the shopper, the benefit is immediate: a faster, more intuitive process with fewer interruptions.

"For merchants, the simplicity of the payment process is decisive. One Click Payment reduces friction and significantly increases the likelihood that an order is completed, and the native integration in MerchantPro makes this technology accessible to any store, regardless of size. In a market where consumers increasingly expect simplicity and predictability, the adoption of One Click Payment and AI Checkout is a natural evolution," says Horia Grozea, Director Online & Mobile Payments, NETOPIA Payments.

With this launch, MerchantPro and NETOPIA Payments strengthen the digital infrastructure needed by merchants aiming to move toward a more efficient, more fluid eCommerce model aligned with current consumer behaviors. The integration marks a shift in pace for the local eCommerce market, aligning payments with the expectations of a rapidly maturing ecosystem and the rhythm set by regional competition.

About MerchantPro

MerchantPro is a ShopMania Net project serving eCommerce entrepreneurs in Romania and Europe through competitive eCommerce functionalities, professional support services and personalized solutions adapted to specific development needs.



The MerchantPro platform is used regionally and has over 20 years of experience in the market. In the past three years, MerchantPro has strengthened its presence both domestically and internationally, with more than 2,000 active stores in Romania and a continually growing number across Southeast Europe.

About NETOPIA Payments.

NETOPIA Payments is a leader in digital payment solutions, supporting electronic commerce with innovative tools designed to improve user experience and merchant performance. NETOPIA continues to support the digitalization of the Romanian economy and to facilitate transactions for merchants across all sectors.



For more information about NETOPIA solutions, visit: www.netopia-payments.com.

*This is a press release.