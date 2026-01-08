Nearly half of Romanians say compulsory military service should be reintroduced, survey says

Around 49% of Romanians believe that compulsory military service should be reintroduced, while 47% reject the idea, according to an Avangarde survey cited by Euronews Romania.

In Romania, compulsory military service was suspended in 2007; however, it can still be performed voluntarily. Debates over its reintroduction come in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine and increased defense investments in the European Union.

The Avangarde survey, titled “Regional security - Perceptions and Expectations,” also says that more than two-thirds of Romanians (68%) believe that peace in Ukraine should be signed, if negotiated, under the conditions imposed by the United States. Around 18% of Romanians do not support a possible signing of peace in Ukraine under conditions imposed by the United States.

The survey also reveals that almost three-quarters (74%) of respondents believe that NATO would defend Romania if the Russian Federation attacked the country. Urban respondents are more likely to believe this is the case.

Around 71% of respondents say Romania should be arming itself to strengthen its defense, while 22% said it should not. Romanians from urban areas supported the need for armament at a rate of 75%, compared to 60% in rural areas; 17% of those in urban areas and 35% in rural areas rejected it.

Regarding the level of bilateral relations between Romania and the United States, 36% of Romanians are satisfied, while 56% are not satisfied, and 8% “don’t know/no answer”.

Conversely, half of Romanians say the country should have closer economic ties with the Russian Federation, while half believe it should not. Respondents from urban areas support economic relations with the Russian Federation at a rate of 55%, while those from rural areas do so at 36%, while these relations are rejected by 37% of Romanians in urban areas and by 55% of those in rural areas. 8% in urban areas and 9% in rural areas answered “don’t know/no answer”.

The survey was conducted by Avangarde between December 27 and 30, 2025, on a sample of 1,000 respondents.

(Photo source: Bumbleedee | Dreamstime.com)