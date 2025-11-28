Record votes push Craiova to the top of Europe’s best Christmas markets

Romania’s Craiova has been named the best Christmas market in Europe 2026 after securing a record number of votes in the annual competition run by European Best Destinations. The results were announced on Thursday evening, November 27, following a week of online voting.

This year, 803,258 travellers from 179 countries have voted and shared their passion on social networks to choose their favourite Christmas markets, according to the official announcement. The Romanian city gathered the most votes and outperformed 19 other European destinations, including major Christmas market hubs such as Paris, Vienna, Bruges, Prague, Zurich, Cologne, Frankfurt, or Riga.

According to the City Hall, Craiova secured 142,687 validated votes from more than 140 countries, finishing over 56,000 votes ahead of the second-place destination. Roughly 55% of all votes cast for the Romanian destination came from outside the country, with the strongest support arriving from the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, and Spain.

“Craiova has just achieved something remarkable: travellers from around the world have voted it Best Christmas Market in Europe, placing this Romanian city ahead of icons like Strasbourg, Vienna, and Dresden. It’s an extraordinary rise for a destination that now hosts the largest Christmas event in Europe in surface area - more than 280,000 square meters transformed into a luminous, festive world,” European Best Destinations said in its official release.

“This year, the city brings The Nutcracker to life with giant ornaments, oversized sweets, toy sculptures, and millions of sparkling lights that turn the centre into a dazzling open-air stage. The atmosphere feels both grand and warm, crafted with a level of detail that surprises even seasoned Christmas-market travellers. Craiova’s attractions add to the magic: Eastern Europe’s highest-flying Santa sleigh, a glittering ice rink, a panoramic Ferris wheel, and charming hand-painted chalets that give the whole experience a handcrafted, fairy-tale touch.”

Zurich Christmas Markets rank second in the European Best Destinations list, followed by Riga, Wonderland Lisboa, Debrecen, Govone & Asti, Valkenburg, Vienna, Montbeliard, and Paris.

The Craiova Christmas Market opened on November 14 and will welcome visitors until January 4, 2026.

(Photo source: Facebook/European Best Destinations)