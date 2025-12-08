Romanian cheeses win three gold medals at Concours International de Lyon 2025

Romanian producers from Timiș and Tulcea claimed three gold medals at the 2025 edition of the Concours International de Lyon, one of Europe’s leading cheese and dairy competitions. Held in Lyon, the event brought together products from 15 countries and awarded a total of 680 medals, including 459 gold and 221 silver.

From Romania, Asociația Curtea Culorilor, a social project based in the village of Sârbova, Timiș county, won two gold medals for its Tondello cheese, matured for around 12 months, and for Gran Sârbova, a hard cheese matured for around six months.

“My goal is not the cheese itself, but supporting the association and our social work. The women who work with me have fewer opportunities than others, but they work with great seriousness and do everything very well. In fact, they now make the cheese themselves; I only support them… The first cheese we made was Brânza Sârbova. I joked at the time that the village would become known for our cheese, and the joke has become reality,” said Adriana Formenti, founder of Asociația Curtea Culorilor.

Meanwhile, TU Dairy – Fraher, located in the village of Traian in Tulcea county, received a gold medal for its Traian cheese, a hard cow’s milk cheese matured for over 24 months. Produced within an integrated system that ensures full traceability, the cheese reflects the Dobrogean terroir and has become a source of pride for the local community.

“The medal from Lyon confirms that we are on the right track and that Dobrogea has a strong voice in the story of gastronomic Romania and the Via Dobrogeana culinary route. We are looking more and more seriously toward external markets, and such international recognition becomes an essential calling card for our export plans. When you sit at the table with a partner from abroad, it is important to come not only with a beautiful story, but also with clear confirmation of quality,” stated Nicolae Herțea, co-owner of the Fraher group of companies.

Representatives from the Romanian cheese sector highlighted the importance of such achievements for promoting both small artisanal producers and larger export-oriented dairies. They argued that each distinction helps build a coherent image of Romanian gastronomy, attracting tourists and strengthening Romania’s presence at international fairs and on culinary routes such as Banat 2028 and Via Dobrogeana.

(Photo source: the Rural Economy platform)