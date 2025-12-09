City Grill Group 2025: €3 million investments in restaurant modernization, digitalization and culinary leadership Dragoș Bercea Becomes Corporate Executive Chef, unifying the Group’s culinary vision

News from Companies

City Grill Group closes 2025 with €3 million in investments directed toward restaurant infrastructure upgrades, accelerated digitalization and the evolution of the culinary experience. The group continues its multi-year development program in a market that is redefining its benchmarks for quality, atmosphere and guest experience.

One of the most extensive projects completed in 2025 was the expansion and modernization of Hanu’ lui Manuc, a €550,000 investment aimed at accommodating higher guest flows and optimizing service routes in one of the most visited locations in Romania.



At the same time, a major reconceptualization project is underway at Pescăruș, where both interior design and technical areas are going through a comprehensive modernization process. The total investment amounts to €1.5 million.

“Pescăruș is one of the group’s flagship locations, and today’s investments set the direction for the years ahead — both architecturally and gastronomically. Constant modernization is essential to remain a trendsetter in an industry that is constantly evolving. The shift in tastes and expectations demands continuous innovation, and restaurants must be able to offer something new while remaining consistent in quality and experience,” highlights Daniel Mischie

The group also invested €500,000 in refurbishing two Marty’s restaurants, a brand recently added to the portfolio, and opened a new location for Gloria Jean’s , operated under franchise in Băneasa Shopping City.



The Monte Carlo building in Cișmigiu Park underwent major technical upgrades to prepare the space for its upcoming restaurant-destination concept. In parallel, City Grill Primăverii benefited from a kitchen reconfiguration and equipment replacement.

Out4Food Digital Loyalty Model: Over One Quarter of Revenue Runs Through the App

Digital capabilities have become a growth pillar. Out4Food, considered one of the most efficient loyalty systems in the Romanian market, now generates 28% of the group’s revenue. More than a quarter of all orders are made through app scanning, while its 380,000+ active users validate a model built around tangible value: automatic accumulation of 10% of each bill, plus multiple additional benefits.



In restaurants, the group also introduced new experiential formats designed to energize the space and increase dwell time. “Mixtură de Lăutărie”, an original musical concept featuring reinterpreted Romanian songs mixed live by a DJ, has been rolled out across several restaurants and quickly became a market differentiator, especially as atmosphere and social dynamics increasingly influence restaurant choice.

Dragoș Bercea Becomes Corporate Executive Chef, Unifying the Culinary Vision Across City Grill Group

A major pillar of City Grill’s strategy is culinary innovation, coordinated since November 2025 by Dragoș Bercea, the new Corporate Executive Chef. With extensive experience in fine events and named “Best Chef Events 2025,” Dragoș Bercea now unifies the culinary vision of the entire portfolio and works closely with a new generation of chefs to bring consistency, rigor and coherence across all group restaurants.



Under his leadership, menus are developed in line with each brand’s identity and the preferences of today’s urban audience, combining heritage dishes with modern reinterpretations.

“Dragoș Bercea’s fine-events background where gastronomy is woven into the architecture of each experience has brought a fresh approach to City Grill Group, centered on culinary innovation and sustainability. Under his coordination, every menu reflects the restaurant’s own identity while aligning with contemporary urban tastes, from heritage dishes to modern reinterpretations and international influences. A recent example is the expansion of Pescăruș’s menu with a sushi section created by Chef Armin Bostan, a natural step toward diversifying the experience for guests familiar with global cuisine,” says Daniel Mischie.

2026: Between Market Pressure and Consolidation. €1.5 Million Already Budgeted

2026 is shaping up to be a year balancing adaptation with consolidation, in an economic context marked by caution. Restaurants that will continue to attract guests back to offline interaction through authentic experiences that reconnect and create a sense of belonging will be the ones to strengthen their market position.

“We continue to invest in sustainability, local sourcing, digitalization, diversified and inclusive menus, and the overall restaurant vibe its atmosphere and energy. These remain key differentiators and are essential for maintaining market leadership. Guests are looking for restaurants with personality, that deliver authentic experiences without compromising on quality, taste or service. I believe this is the key to long-term stability in HoReCa,” concludes Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

For 2026, City Grill Group has already budgeted over €1.5 million in investments, focusing on portfolio expansion, continuous restaurant modernization, menu development, and prioritizing sustainability and collaboration with local producers.

About City Grill Group

City Grill Group is the most important Romanian player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the group currently operates restaurants and cafés under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, City Grill Family and City Grill Delivery, as well as La Boheme, the first hotel in the portfolio and the more recent projects Aubergine, Marty Restaurants and the Zooma event complex in Corbeanca. From the very first restaurant, City Grill Group has been built on the idea of offering guests a place designed for memorable culinary experiences, at lunch, with family, or with friends.

