M&A

MidEuropa acquires majority stake in IT system integrator Romanian Business Consult

05 January 2026

Private equity player MidEuropa has acquired a majority stake in Romanian Business Consult (RBC), a vertically focused IT system integrator specializing in the retail, banking, and industrials sectors.

Founder and CEO Andrei Bojiță will retain a significant minority stake and continue to lead the business, MidEuropa said. 

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2026.

The acquisition is expected to aid RBC with “operational expertise, regional experience, and M&A execution capabilities to accelerate growth and pursue selective expansion opportunities.”

Last year, Mid Europa Partners made two exits from companies active on the local market, namely the healthcare network Regina Maria, which it sold to Finland’s Mehiläinen, and the courier company Cargus, which it sold to Sameday, a regional parcel carrier backed by eMAG. In 2023, Mid Europa sold local retailer Profi to Ahold Delhaize in a EUR 1.3 billion exit.

“RBC represents exactly the type of platform we seek to back: differentiated, vertically specialized, and embedded in its customers’ core operations,” Robert Knorr, managing partner of MidEuropa, said.

“Welcoming MidEuropa as our new shareholder is a strong endorsement of our business, our people, and our strategy. We are excited to work together to support RBC’s next phase of development and continue delivering mission-critical solutions for our clients,” Andrei Bojiță said.

(Photo: Designer491/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
