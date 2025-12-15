North Bucharest Investments Strengthens Its Presence in the northern area: Avangarde Harmony joins the company’s exclusive portfolio

News from Companies

A new strategic move for NBI at a time when the residential market is carefully filtering truly valuable projects

North Bucharest Investments announces the inclusion of the Avangarde Harmony project in its exclusive portfolio, a mid-plus residential development designed for modern families and emerging communities. The project is currently in the pre-sale stage, with a minimum down payment of 15% and prices starting at €68,500 + VAT, a window of opportunity that becomes increasingly relevant in a rapidly evolving market. The heightened interest in the northern area and in projects with coherent infrastructure transforms this pre-sale phase into a favorable moment for both buyers and investors.



Avangarde Harmony is located in the northern part of Bucharest, an area undergoing accelerated development. The project introduces a contemporary approach to living: generous green spaces, recreation areas, a large swimming pool, pedestrian promenades, playgrounds, and a well-organized architectural ensemble designed to offer safety and comfort. The development includes buildings with B+GF+6 floors and a diverse mix of units: efficient studios, optimized one-bedroom apartments, and two-bedroom apartments suitable for families. Each layout emphasizes natural light, well-being, and functionality, essential elements for a balanced lifestyle.



Situated near the A3 motorway, DN1, the Ring Road (DNCB), and Henri Coandă Airport, the project benefits from fast connections to the main business districts in northern Bucharest. The presence of international schools, business centers, and leisure facilities strengthens the area’s appeal, while its steady urban momentum further enhances its investment potential.

“Especially in a shifting market context, we remain focused on projects with genuine potential to build sustainable communities. Avangarde Harmony goes beyond the traditional concept of a residential complex and places people, interaction, and quality of life at its core. It is a project built on solid foundations, and we are pleased to represent it exclusively, reinforcing a portfolio that remains strong and relevant in the northern area,” said Vlad Musteata, Founder & CEO of North Bucharest Investments.

Through its partnership with Avangarde Harmony, the company reaffirms its strategic direction of selecting and representing projects with real value, positioned in areas with significant growth potential. In a climate where the market seeks stability and reliability, North Bucharest Investments maintains its development pace and active role in shaping the mid-plus and premium residential segment of the Capital.



