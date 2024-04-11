AtlasIntel European elections poll shows disappointing score for Romania’s grand coalition

Romania’s grand coalition of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) would get only 31.6% of the votes in the elections for the European Parliament – compared to its own expectations of around 40%-50%, according to a poll conducted by AtlasIntel for Digi24.

The United Right Alliance, formed by reformist USR and its partners, would get a robust score of 24.6%, while the far-right party AUR is rated by AtlasIntel at only 19.9% - far from the scores of around 30% circulated by analysts and used by the grand alliance to explain their atypical cohabitation.

In contrast, the SOS Romania party, a satellite separated from AUR and sharing the same far-right behavior, is rated by AtlasIntel at an impressive 8% level.

Overall, the far-right electorate would thus surpass that of the United Right Alliance.

According to demographic data, the PSD-PNL Alliance is voted more by people over the age of 50, while the United Right Alliance receives the most votes from those aged between 40 and 49. AUR is the party that gets the most votes from the young electorate aged between 18 and 29.

