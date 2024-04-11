Politics

AtlasIntel European elections poll shows disappointing score for Romania’s grand coalition

11 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s grand coalition of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) would get only 31.6% of the votes in the elections for the European Parliament – compared to its own expectations of around 40%-50%, according to a poll conducted by AtlasIntel for Digi24.

The United Right Alliance, formed by reformist USR and its partners, would get a robust score of 24.6%, while the far-right party AUR is rated by AtlasIntel at only 19.9% - far from the scores of around 30% circulated by analysts and used by the grand alliance to explain their atypical cohabitation.

In contrast, the SOS Romania party, a satellite separated from AUR and sharing the same far-right behavior, is rated by AtlasIntel at an impressive 8% level.

Overall, the far-right electorate would thus surpass that of the United Right Alliance.

According to demographic data, the PSD-PNL Alliance is voted more by people over the age of 50, while the United Right Alliance receives the most votes from those aged between 40 and 49. AUR is the party that gets the most votes from the young electorate aged between 18 and 29.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

Normal
Politics

AtlasIntel European elections poll shows disappointing score for Romania’s grand coalition

11 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s grand coalition of Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL) would get only 31.6% of the votes in the elections for the European Parliament – compared to its own expectations of around 40%-50%, according to a poll conducted by AtlasIntel for Digi24.

The United Right Alliance, formed by reformist USR and its partners, would get a robust score of 24.6%, while the far-right party AUR is rated by AtlasIntel at only 19.9% - far from the scores of around 30% circulated by analysts and used by the grand alliance to explain their atypical cohabitation.

In contrast, the SOS Romania party, a satellite separated from AUR and sharing the same far-right behavior, is rated by AtlasIntel at an impressive 8% level.

Overall, the far-right electorate would thus surpass that of the United Right Alliance.

According to demographic data, the PSD-PNL Alliance is voted more by people over the age of 50, while the United Right Alliance receives the most votes from those aged between 40 and 49. AUR is the party that gets the most votes from the young electorate aged between 18 and 29.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 April 2024
Politics
Romanian president meets Volodymyr Zelensky at Vilnius summit, reconfirms support for Ukraine
11 April 2024
Tech
Oxford University: Romania among countries with highest cybercrime threat levels worldwide
11 April 2024
Macro
Inflation in Romania down to 6.6%, lower than expected
11 April 2024
Tech
Romanian VC Early Game Ventures exits from cybersecurity expert CODA Intelligence
10 April 2024
Music
"Romanian" song of the week: French DJ David Guetta and American pop band OneRepublic revive hit song launched by Moldovan band over 20 years ago
10 April 2024
Tech
Huawei sues Romania after being denied authorization for 5G infrastructure
11 April 2024
Interviews
Sir David King, Climate Crisis Advisory Group: We need to understand we are part of our ecosystems
10 April 2024
Politics
Poll confirms Bucharest mayor likely to get another term