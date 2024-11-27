Călin Georgescu’s first-round presidential win sparks pro-European demonstrations in Romania

The shock win of ultranationalist independent candidate Călin Georgescu in the first round of the presidential elections sparked pro-European protests across Romania on Tuesday evening, November 26. Thousands of young people in Bucharest, Timișoara, Constanța, Iași, Craiova, Sibiu, or Brașov took to the streets to voice their support for European democracy and opposition to nationalist and extremist ideologies, Digi24 reported.

A similar demonstration took place on Monday evening, November 25, one day after the first round of the presidential elections, when hundreds of students gathered in Bucharest's Universității Square at a protest against the first-placed candidate, Călin Georgescu.

The protests follow the controversial rise of independent presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, as he's become known for his anti-NATO and anti-EU rhetoric. The protesters, mostly young people, organized the demonstrations mainly via social media.

In Iași, for example, hundreds gathered in Unirii Square with signs reading, among others, "Better dead than legionnaire," "We are not repeating history. We want democracy," and "We are pro-NATO," according to Digi24.

In Constanța, people held banners that read "Love of country is not legionary," "Democracy, not algorithms," and "United under the tricolor, not under a dictator."

Similarly, protesters in Bucharest and other cities across the country held signs and chanted slogans in support of democracy, NATO, and the EU while opposing extremism.

The protests come as tensions rise over the potential political direction of Romania, with Călin Georgescu's rhetoric sparking widespread concern over the country's democratic and European alignment.

After his surprise lead in the first round of the presidential elections on November 24, information and statements of Georgescu started to emerge, revealing his association with anti-European Union sentiments and a vision for Romania that prioritizes national sovereignty over EU integration. Moving forward, the outcome of the second round of elections, where independent candidate Călin Georgescu will face reformist Elena Lasconi (USR), is seen as pivotal in determining the country's future direction.

However, Călin Georgescu stated on Tuesday evening that he observed the manipulation of young people who took to the streets and protested against him. He emphasized that he has only promoted love and does not seek to destroy democracy, News.ro reported.

Georgescu also said he has no connection to Russia, is neither a legionnaire nor an antisemite, and has no ties to the oligarchic system.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)